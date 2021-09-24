YouGov : Manchester United is the best-supported Premier League club in the UK, but there's close competition

With the 2021-22 edition of the Premier League still in its early stages, not much can be read into the table yet. So, we dive into our data to put together a different kind of points table, looking at the best-supported clubs in the UK.

Starting off, Manchester United claim the top spot with Liverpool hot on their heels. Almost a fifth of Premier League fans in Britain support the Red Devils (19%), while Jurgen Klopp's team enjoys support from 17%.

Premier League fans in this piece are defined as those who are "somewhat interested" in the Premier League or regard it as one of their "top interests".

While the contest is close at the top of the table, there is a significant gap between them and the rest. Arsenal come in at No.3 in the support stakes,with one in ten followers of the Premier League saying they support the Gunners (10%). Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are next in line with 8% of Premier League followers saying they support those clubs.

A good indication that a following for Premier League clubs is built organically, and that on-field success takes a while to embed new supporters, is the position of Manchester City in the table. Pep Guardiola's team has bagged the title three times in the last four seasons but enjoys the support of just 6% of Premier League followers, one-third that of their intra-city rivals Manchester United.

Meanwhile, Leeds United and Newcastle United have the support of one in 20 Premier League fans each (5%), while West Ham and Leicester City are supported by 4%.

Methodology: YouGov Profiles is based on continuously collected data and rolling surveys, rather than from a single limited questionnaire. Profiles data referenced is based on a sample size of 4,542 to 26,597 people. Online interviews were conducted between September 2020 - September 2021. Profiles data is nationally representative and weighted by age, gender, education, region, and race. Learn more about YouGov Profiles.