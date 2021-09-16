Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. YouGov plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YOU   GB00B1VQ6H25

YOUGOV PLC

(YOU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

YouGov : NHS staff are now split over who whether the government or public are to blame for recent COVID-19 w

09/16/2021 | 07:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Healthcare service workers previously blamed the public

As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise following the end of restrictions this summer, a YouGov survey of NHS workers finds that those working for the National Health Service are split over who is most to blame.

Two fifths of NHS staff (41%) hold the public most responsible for the rise in COVID-19 cases, while 39% lay more blame at the government door. A further 15% think neither is more responsible.

NHS staff aged between 18 and 34 are more likely to blame the government for the cases (50%) than the public (27%). By contrast, those aged 55 and over are instead likely to blame the public (50%) rather than the public (33%).

A previous iteration of this survey in February found that NHS workers were at that point more likely to blame the public (48%), while 37% blamed the government.

Approval of Sajid Javid as health secretary is low among NHS workers

While NHS workers are split over who to blame for the rise in cases, there is no such divide in opinion over how Boris Johnson is performing. At the time the survey was conducted - 12-17 August - some 67% of NHS workers said that Boris Johnson was doing badly - including 46% who thought he was doing 'very badly'. A quarter (27%) of those in the service thought he was doing well. The proportion of NHS workers thinking he was doing a bad job rose 5pts between March and August, while the number of those thinking he was doing well dropped 7pts.

While only in his post as health secretary for a month and a half at the time of our survey, NHS workers were already less than impressed with Sajid Javid. Half (50%) felt he was doing badly. However, a quarter (24%) said he was doing well, and a further quarter (26%) were undecided on his performance at that point.

This is compared to 68% of NHS staff who thought his predecessor Matt Hancock was doing badly in March.

See full results here

Disclaimer

YouGov plc published this content on 16 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2021 11:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about YOUGOV PLC
07:22aYOUGOV : Do you say ‘this weekend' or ‘next weekend'? It depends on ..
PU
07:22aYOUGOV : NHS staff are now split over who whether the government or public are t..
PU
06:32aYOUGOV : Ronaldo re-signing looks a coup for United
PU
09/15YOUGOV : One in three non-retired Britons think they'll never be able to afford ..
PU
09/14YOUGOV : Consumer confidence slips slightly but remains buoyant
PU
09/13YOUGOV : UK – Biggest Brand Movers – September 2021
PU
09/10HONESTY IN POLITICS : an over-rated virtue?
PU
09/10YOUGOV : Opposition to a 2-year FIFA World Cup is strong, but how much would it ..
PU
09/10YOUGOV : Most Britons want to ban cigarettes – and half want to ban vaping..
PU
09/10YOUGOV : Did COVID-19 transform our attitudes to welfare?
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 168 M 231 M 231 M
Net income 2021 13,9 M 19,2 M 19,2 M
Net cash 2021 39,3 M 54,4 M 54,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 93,6x
Yield 2021 0,42%
Capitalization 1 462 M 2 023 M 2 019 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,49x
EV / Sales 2022 7,50x
Nbr of Employees 1 146
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart YOUGOV PLC
Duration : Period :
YouGov plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YOUGOV PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1 320,00 GBX
Average target price 1 412,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 6,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephan Shakespeare Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexander George McIntosh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Roger George Parry Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Douglas Rivers Chief Scientist
Russell Feldman Director-Digital, Media & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YOUGOV PLC26.32%2 023
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC-2.78%7 280
FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.10.93%892
INTAGE HOLDINGS INC.46.33%603
MACROMILL, INC.21.94%295
SYSTEM1 GROUP PLC57.75%50