Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. YouGov plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YOU   GB00B1VQ6H25

YOUGOV PLC

(YOU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

YouGov : One in four Britons have never heard of the government's flagship ‘levelling up' strategy

12/28/2021 | 02:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People tend to think levelling up will make little difference to government spending in their local area

'Levelling up' - the strategy set out by the Conservative party in their 2019 manifesto - is a plan to target investment in local infrastructure in left-behind communities in the UK.

However, around a quarter of Britons (24%) have never heard of the term, according to a new YouGov survey. Another half (50%) have heard the term but either have no idea what it means or are not completely sure. A quarter (26%) say they know exactly what levelling up means.

As well as few knowing what levelling up means, three in five (58%) say they're not following the developments of the levelling up plans, with just 9% saying they're following the story 'very closely'.

How do Britons feel about government spending in their local area?

Overall, half of the British public (50%) think that the current amount of money the government spends in their local area is too low, with 17% saying 'about right'.

In the North East and the North West of England, two-thirds of residents (66% and 65% respectively) think the government is not spending enough money in their local area, the highest proportion of any region in Great Britain. This compares to just over a third (36%) of Londoners who feel the same way.

However, Britons are not confident that the levelling up fund will bring more money to their local area. Only 7% of the public overall think that levelling up will lead to more money being spent in their communities, with most (44%) saying there would be no difference. Around one in six (18%) think they would get less money as a result of the fund. Three in ten (31%) didn't know whether the fund would lead to more or less spending where they live.

Boris Johnson promised in a speech this July that levelling up would be 'win-win for the whole United Kingdom' and that funding would not be taken away from London and the South.

Despite this promise, three in 10 Londoners (28%) think that levelling up will lead to less money spent in their local area, and a quarter (25%) of residents of the South East feel the same way.

While optimism for more local spending is low across all regions of the UK, it is lowest in the South East of England (3% think levelling up will bring in more money where they live), London (5%) and the South West (5%), and highest in the North East and North West of England (12%).

What should the levelling up fund target?

The government is using three key indicators to target the funds. These include looking at areas with a need for economic recovery and growth, a need for improved transport connectivity (England only), and areas with a high proportion of empty houses and commercial buildings in need of 'regeneration'.

The British public think the government should prioritise levelling up funds to deprived areas such as those with high poverty rates (60%) and high unemployment (56%). Around half (49%) think areas with low levels of education should be a priority, and 46% say areas with mostly low wage jobs should be targeted for the funds.

Transport links were lower down the priority list at 43%, and areas with a high number of empty houses even less so, with around a quarter (26%) saying they should be a priority for the money.

See full results here

Disclaimer

YouGov plc published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 07:16:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about YOUGOV PLC
02:17aYOUGOV : One in four Britons have never heard of the government's flagship ‘levellin..
PU
12/24YOUGOV : How long will it be before the Covid-19 pandemic is over?
PU
12/24YOUGOV : How has the pandemic changed Britons' behaviours?
PU
12/23YOUGOV : Can Santa be gay?
PU
12/23YOUGOV : What race can Jesus be?
PU
12/22YOUGOV : Three in ten Britons are stressed about Christmas 2021
PU
12/22YOUGOV : How many people have been hit by the global supply chain crisis in Europe and the..
PU
12/22VOTING INTENTION : Con 30%, Lab 36% (19 - 20 Dec)
PU
12/22CANCEL CULTURE : what views are Britons afraid to express?
PU
12/21YOUGOV : Starmer and Labour are ahead, but the public are not convinced they are ready to ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on YOUGOV PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 207 M 278 M 278 M
Net income 2022 25,0 M 33,5 M 33,5 M
Net cash 2022 29,5 M 39,6 M 39,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 63,9x
Yield 2022 0,48%
Capitalization 1 561 M 2 098 M 2 098 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,40x
EV / Sales 2023 6,25x
Nbr of Employees 1 350
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart YOUGOV PLC
Duration : Period :
YouGov plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YOUGOV PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 405,00 GBX
Average target price 1 628,75 GBX
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephan Shakespeare Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexander George McIntosh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Roger George Parry Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Douglas Rivers Chief Scientist
Russell Feldman Director-Digital, Media & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YOUGOV PLC34.45%2 098
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC0.81%7 552
FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.40.10%1 125
INTAGE HOLDINGS INC.50.31%585
MACROMILL, INC.53.43%365
SYSTEM1 GROUP PLC105.63%63