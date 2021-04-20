Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. YouGov plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YOU   GB00B1VQ6H25

YOUGOV PLC

(YOU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

YouGov Signal: social media sentiment towards ‘big six' tanks following European Super League news

04/20/2021 | 12:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

YouGov Signal: social media sentiment towards 'Big Six' clubs takes a negative turn following European Super League news

Late on Sunday it was announced that 12 of Europe's top footballing teams - including England's so-called 'big six' teams Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur - were to form the European Super League, a mid-week competition that could threaten the existence of both the Champions League and Europe's top domestic leagues.

Conversation data from YouGov Signal, YouGov's social listening tool that analyses online conversation on platforms such as Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for sentiment and emotions, shows sentiment toward all 'big six' clubs took a strongly negative turn following the announcement.

Liverpool saw the biggest increase, going from 27% negative sentiment to 66%. Next hardest hit was Arsenal (25% negative to 59%) and Chelsea (17% to 44%).

Manchester United were affected least by the announcement, with a relatively modest 15pt increase in negative sentiment from 21% to 36%, though this is likely owing to their Premier League victory over Burnley on the night of the announcement.

In the week prior to the announcement, sentiment on social media towards five of the 'big six' had tended to be positive sentiment (Tottenham Hotspur being the only exception at just 28%). Following this ESL announcement, however, only Manchester United were able to maintain higher positive than negative sentiment.

Emotional analysis of conversation around Liverpool, who have the highest negative sentiment of any of the clubs involved after the announcement, shows a 27pt jump in social posts expressing anger/disgust to 69% following the announcement. This was in part due to Liverpool becoming a focal point for European Super League discussion yesterday in the broadcasting of their Premier League match against Leeds United.

There were falls in both sadness, which dropped from 12% to 5.1%, and surprise, which dropped from 1.7% to 0.6%, all of which were absorbed into anger/disgust, suggesting that fans felt very strong opposition to the creation of the new league.

Amongst the larger, broader shift towards anger/disgust was a small uptick in anticipation sentiment from 4.8% to 5.7%, perhaps due to the build up to the-then forthcoming Leeds vs Liverpool match, or possibly an indication that a subset of fans may feel excitement at the European Super League proposal.

Signal Topics, which analyses the themes around which conversations online are happening, show that money (anything about pay, tax etc.) became the most talked about topic in relation to Liverpool. It saw growth of 1,240% after the announcement, occupying 6.7% of all conversation around the current Premier League champions.

A snap YouGov Poll on 19 April found that 79% of football fans oppose the creation of the European Super League, 51% of which also believe that the clubs involved should be expelled from their domestic leagues.

Signal combines A.I. with digital, social, survey and marketing data to create insights, recommendations and strategies for our clients. We help discover your different audiences, track their demand for content, and market to them more efficiently.

Learn more about YouGov Signal here

Disclaimer

YouGov plc published this content on 20 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2021 16:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about YOUGOV PLC
12:50pYOUGOV  : Vast majority of young British football fans not interested in Europea..
PU
12:50pYOUGOV SIGNAL : social media sentiment towards ‘big six' tanks following E..
PU
05:55aYOUGOV  : Brits are dieting and buying clothes to look their best when socialisi..
PU
04/19PICKING AN ONLINE BETTING SERVICE : What are crucial factors for the consumer?
PU
04/19SNAP POLL : football fans overwhelmingly reject European Super League
PU
04/16JOHN HUMPHRYS - LOBBYING  : How Big a Scandal?
PU
04/16YOUGOV  : Request your free brand health check
PU
04/16VOTING INTENTION : Con 43%, Lab 29% (13-14 Apr)
PU
04/15YOUGOV  : Which aspects of lockdown will Britons miss? Less pollution and more f..
PU
04/15YOUGOV  : Most Labour members believe the party should back a second referendum ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 167 M 233 M 233 M
Net income 2021 13,9 M 19,4 M 19,4 M
Net cash 2021 41,6 M 58,1 M 58,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 72,3x
Yield 2021 0,54%
Capitalization 1 128 M 1 573 M 1 574 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,50x
EV / Sales 2022 5,79x
Nbr of Employees 1 146
Free-Float 89,1%
Chart YOUGOV PLC
Duration : Period :
YouGov plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YOUGOV PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1 206,00 GBX
Last Close Price 1 020,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 22,5%
Spread / Average Target 18,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephan Shakespeare Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexander George McIntosh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Roger George Parry Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Douglas Rivers Chief Scientist
Russell Feldman Director-Digital, Media & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YOUGOV PLC-2.39%1 578
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-1.52%21 555
OMNICOM GROUP INC.27.16%17 056
WPP PLC21.90%16 441
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA32.78%15 980
AUTOHOME INC.-5.35%12 008
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ