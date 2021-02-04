Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  YouGov plc    YOU   GB00B1VQ6H25

YOUGOV PLC

(YOU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

YouGov : Six Nations Championship tops YouGov's annual Buzz ranking in the UK

02/04/2021 | 11:59am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For the first time since we began our official Buzz reports, the Six Nations Rugby Championship tops our UK ranking. And thanks to the disjointed nature of this year's sporting calendar, it scored well enough to make it into our top ten more than once. The tournament's resumption in October saw it score highly enough for a second, middle-table appearance, which we do not showin our table below..

Our Buzz score is the difference between the percentage of respondents hearing positive news and the percentage hearing negative news about an event in the previous two weeks. So, depending on what is going on, an event's Buzz score can reveal whether conversations around a property are positive or negative at a point in time.

For regular readers, the Six Nation's triumph will come as no surprise. The property has been a perennial presence in the top five over the years and came close to topping it in 2017 when it was beaten by regular winner, Wimbledon.

But the cancellation of the tennis tournament this year left a window of opportunity for the Six Nations and it has comprehensively beaten its rivals, leaving the Premier League in second place by some distance.

But that's not bad news for the league. Second place represents a high-water mark for the competition, which failed to make the top ten in two of the past three rankings. The very fact that it got games on, while other competitions found it too difficult, has helped the property achieve its best everranking.

It's worth remarking, however, that despite their lofty positions neither the Premier League nor the Six Nations record higher scores than they did in 2019. Overall, peak scores were down, perhaps reflecting the greater noise created by events away from the sports field in 2020.

In fact, almost every property in our top ten fits the mouldof scoring less highly over the last year. In a typical year, major annual, biennial and quadrennial tournaments would make an appearance in a ranking like this. For example, in 2016, the summer Olympic Games in Rio topped our table with a peak score of more than 42 points.

But the absence of these events has given a boost to the leagues and contests which have been relatively easier to hold in this pandemic period. An honourablemention must go to one such event here. Despite not even taking place, Wimbledon manages to rank 11th in our rankings this year. In any other year, this would represent a remarkable fall from grace from this solid-gold property but, in 2020, the fact that it remained part of the conversation at all is a genuine achievement.

Another notable accomplishment -and one which reflects the importance of sport to British popular culture -is the appearance of the Bundesliga in this year's ranking. The German football league has never troubled the UK top ten before but as the first major European football competition to return to regular play, it has charged into fourth place.

The EFL Championship also benefits from the sterling work it has done to get the game back on again. Meanwhile, theTour de France continues its persistent argument for consideration as a 'major league' event in the UK. It features in the top ten for the fifth consecutive year, no doubt buoyed by the one of the most dramatic finishes in Tour history.

Sohow does the performance of our UK top ten in 2020 compare to their 2019 scores?

Well, most scores are down overall -and that's what we'd expect given the fact that so much else has been in the news in 2020, and that it's possible that people had less appetite for sports news overall. When you take into accountthe fact that much of the sporting calendar was also -to one extent or another -disrupted, it's really no surprise to see many sports events struggling to build on 2019 scores.

But in fact, three of our properties managed to do just that in 2020. The British Grand Prix, the Tour de France and England's T20 cricket side all managed to generate more positive chatter than they did in 2019. It's also likely that the Bundesliga would have seen gains had we been tracking the property in the UK in 2019.

But no property in our top ten suffered catastrophic loss over the year -in fact far from it. That's a testament to the enduring interest of fans but also to skillful marketers and broadcasters -not to mention the playing and coaching staff who made the events happen in the first place.

Image: Getty

YouGov Sport's annual Buzz report looks at the world's most talked about sports teams and leagues around the world, with data across ten markets. Read the full report.

Disclaimer

YouGov plc published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 16:58:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about YOUGOV PLC
05:59aYOUGOV : Six Nations Championship tops YouGov's annual Buzz ranking in the UK
PU
05:19aGLOBAL STUDY : Where do people think COVID-19 was first detected?
PU
02:21aYOUGOV : Half of healthcare workers say the public is most to blame for recent r..
PU
02/03DANSKE BANK A/S : Caution over negative rates drags pound lower ahead of BoE
RE
02/02YOUGOV : Asos purchases Arcadia's principal brands to improve its own quality pe..
PU
02/02YOUGOV : Should countries work closer together to beat COVID?
PU
02/02YOUGOV : How many Britons are happy with their place in the vaccine queue?
PU
02/02YOUGOV : Britons would vote to Remain but are less sure about re-joining
PU
02/02YOUGOV : Who do Scots believe in the case of Salmond v Sturgeon?
PU
02/01YOUGOV : Views on climate change linked to purchase consideration for car brands
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 165 M 226 M 226 M
Net income 2021 16,3 M 22,3 M 22,3 M
Net cash 2021 41,2 M 56,3 M 56,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 71,0x
Yield 2021 0,53%
Capitalization 1 150 M 1 571 M 1 571 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,72x
EV / Sales 2022 6,00x
Nbr of Employees 1 146
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart YOUGOV PLC
Duration : Period :
YouGov plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YOUGOV PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 1 207,50 GBX
Last Close Price 1 040,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 20,2%
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephan Shakespeare Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Roger George Parry Non-Executive Chairman
Sundip Chahal Group Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Alexander George McIntosh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Richard Douglas Rivers Chief Scientist
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YOUGOV PLC-0.48%1 571
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.17.63%25 941
AUTOHOME INC.22.93%14 582
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.0.50%13 795
WPP PLC0.60%13 361
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA9.84%13 213
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ