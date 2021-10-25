Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. YouGov plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YOU   GB00B1VQ6H25

YOUGOV PLC

(YOU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

YouGov : These are the top video game franchises among young Brits

10/25/2021 | 03:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pokemonremains the most powerful video game franchise among those 18-34 in Great Britain, according to YouGov Brand Rankings data.

Data compiled during the month of September shows the title has a Buzz score of 11.2, topping a list of other powerhouse titles, such as Super Mario Bros. (9.6) and Minecraft (9.4).

The latest title in the Pokemon franchise, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl(a remake of the Nintendo DS title first released in 2006), is set for release in November for the Nintendo Switch.

Buzz is a net measure of whether consumers are hearing positive or negative things about a brand in the last two weeks. The score can range from 100 to -100 and is compiled by subtracting negative feedback from positive. A zero score means equal positive and negative feedback. We ask in the survey: "If you've heard anything about the brand in the last two weeks, through advertising, news or word of mouth, was it positive or negative?"

Other titles on our list include The Sims (6.8), Assassin's Creed (5), Final Fantasy (4.3), Halo (3.3), FIFA (2.3), Grand Theft Auto (2.1), and Battlefield (2).

Receive monthly topical insights about the gaming and esports industry, straight to your inbox. Sign up today.

Discover more gaming and esports content here

Start building a survey now with YouGov Direct

Disclaimer

YouGov plc published this content on 25 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2021 19:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about YOUGOV PLC
03:14pYOUGOV : These are the top video game franchises among young Brits
PU
11:24aYOUGOV : What would be the right rate to set the minimum wage?
PU
09:54aYOUGOV : Should wolf-whistling and cat-calling be classed as crimes?
PU
10/22JOHN HUMPHRYS - CLIMATE CHANGE : Time to Panic?
PU
10/22YOUGOV : What are the most preferred ways to work out in the US and Britain?
PU
10/22YOUGOV : What do Britons make of the Greens?
PU
10/22VOTING INTENTION : Con 37%, Lab 33% (20-21Oct)
PU
10/21YOUGOV : Where do Britons – and drivers – stand on climate change policies tha..
PU
10/21YOUGOV FRAMEWORK : Attitudes to travel and sustainability in Britain
PU
10/21YOUGOV : By 45% to 18%, Britons support banning cryptocurrency to combat climate change
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on YOUGOV PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 169 M 233 M 233 M
Net income 2021 12,6 M 17,3 M 17,3 M
Net cash 2021 37,7 M 51,9 M 51,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 103x
Yield 2021 0,42%
Capitalization 1 440 M 1 982 M 1 982 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,29x
EV / Sales 2022 7,18x
Nbr of Employees 1 350
Free-Float 89,0%
Chart YOUGOV PLC
Duration : Period :
YouGov plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YOUGOV PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1 320,00 GBX
Average target price 1 396,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 5,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephan Shakespeare Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexander George McIntosh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Roger George Parry Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Douglas Rivers Chief Scientist
Russell Feldman Director-Digital, Media & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YOUGOV PLC26.32%2 012
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC-5.75%7 058
FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.23.51%992
INTAGE HOLDINGS INC.62.25%643
MACROMILL, INC.21.04%281
SYSTEM1 GROUP PLC91.55%60