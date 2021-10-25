YouGov : These are the top video game franchises among young Brits

Pokemonremains the most powerful video game franchise among those 18-34 in Great Britain, according to YouGov Brand Rankings data.

Data compiled during the month of September shows the title has a Buzz score of 11.2, topping a list of other powerhouse titles, such as Super Mario Bros. (9.6) and Minecraft (9.4).

The latest title in the Pokemon franchise, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl(a remake of the Nintendo DS title first released in 2006), is set for release in November for the Nintendo Switch.

Buzz is a net measure of whether consumers are hearing positive or negative things about a brand in the last two weeks. The score can range from 100 to -100 and is compiled by subtracting negative feedback from positive. A zero score means equal positive and negative feedback. We ask in the survey: "If you've heard anything about the brand in the last two weeks, through advertising, news or word of mouth, was it positive or negative?"

Other titles on our list include The Sims (6.8), Assassin's Creed (5), Final Fantasy (4.3), Halo (3.3), FIFA (2.3), Grand Theft Auto (2.1), and Battlefield (2).

