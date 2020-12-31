Log in
YOUGOV PLC

YOUGOV PLC

(YOU)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 12/31 07:38:59 am
1050 GBX   +1.94%
YouGov : UK consumer confidence strongest since February - YouGov/CEBR

12/31/2020 | 10:38am EST
FILE PHOTO: Shoppers queue to enter a shoe shop at the start of the Boxing Day sales amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manchester

LONDON (Reuters) - British consumer confidence rose to its highest since February in the first half of December, before a new variant of COVID-19 prompted the government to tighten lockdown restrictions across England, a survey showed on Thursday.

The YouGov/CEBR consumer confidence indicator rose to 102.9 in December from 102.2 the month before, bolstered by a stronger outlook for household finances and broader economic activity as a vaccine against COVID-19 began to be rolled out.

The survey took place between Dec. 1 and Dec. 18, and YouGov's director of reputation research, Darren Yaxley, said he expected sentiment to decline following the subsequent sharp rise in COVID-19 cases and renewed lockdown across most of England.

"While these metrics and the overall index indicate hope towards the end of 2020 ... job security indicators declined, something that is likely to fall further after the announcement of the new strain of coronavirus and subsequent restrictions before Christmas," he said.

A similar survey from market research company GfK, conducted from Dec. 1-11, showed its sharpest rise in eight years on the back of positive vaccine developments, though in outright terms it only returned to its September level.

(Reporting by David Milliken. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)


© Reuters 2020
Financials
Sales 2021 165 M 226 M 226 M
Net income 2021 15,8 M 21,6 M 21,6 M
Net cash 2021 42,6 M 58,1 M 58,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 68,2x
Yield 2021 0,54%
Capitalization 1 135 M 1 543 M 1 550 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,61x
EV / Sales 2022 5,89x
Nbr of Employees 1 146
Free-Float 89,3%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephan Shakespeare Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Roger George Parry Non-Executive Chairman
Sundip Chahal Group Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Alexander George McIntosh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Richard Douglas Rivers Chief Scientist
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YOUGOV PLC60.19%1 543
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.54.95%21 470
WPP PLC-24.31%13 346
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.-23.41%13 305
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA2.13%12 431
AUTOHOME INC.24.50%11 861
