YouGov : UK – Biggest Brand Movers – September 2021

09/13/2021 | 10:02am EDT
Plusnet has claimed the top spot in the September edition of YouGov's Biggest Brand Movers in the UK. The broadband service provider made improvements in eight YouGov BrandIndex metrics out of the 13 that are considered.

Biggest Brand Movers is a monthly feature highlighting the brands that have registered statistically significant gains across the most metrics.

On August 1 - Yorkshire Day - Plusnet launched a podcast hosted by Yorkshire-born former England footballer Chris Kamara, where he talks to other famous Yorkshire personalities to celebrate the county's culture and its love for great value. Plusnet witnessed upticks in each of the media metric boxes (Awareness, Ad Awareness, WOM Exposure and Buzz). The brand also made gains in the brand health metrics - Impression, Reputation and Recommend - as well as the purchase funnel metric Consideration.

Duracell, which recently launched a new, longer-lasting version of their world-famous alkaline batteries, made gains in six YouGov BrandIndex metrics - Ad Awareness, WOM Exposure, Buzz, Reputation, Quality and Current Customer. The battery-maker is one of six brands that made improvements in six metrics in August.

Apple's flagship browsing platform Safari, which has recently been in the news for a redesign and the move to allow users to revert to the old design, gained points in Impression, Value, Satisfaction, Recommend, Quality and Consideration.

Brewdog made gains in Ad Awareness after releasing a spot highlighting its carbon negative credentials. The beer brand also gained in Buzz, Impression, Reputation, Recommend and Quality.

Men's skincare brand BullDog, which has recently been in the news for introducing a packaging recycling scheme, saw upticks in Awareness, Impression, Satisfaction, Quality, Consideration and Purchase Intent.

LloydsDirect, the pharmaceutical retailer which rebranded from Lloydspharmacy Echo in July, also witnessed improvements in six metrics.

The last brand to register improvements in six metrics is BeagleStreet. The insurance provider gained in Ad Awareness, WOM Exposure, Impression, Reputation, Recommend and Quality.

Cinema company Vue registered improvements in five metrics, including each of the Purchase Funnel metrics. The UK-headquartered brand with 227 cinemas worldwide has been welcoming about a million customers a week since the reopening in May.

Ring, which released Video Doorbell 4 in July, witnessed growth in four out of six Brand Health metrics - Impression, Reputation, Satisfaction and Recommend - as well as in its Buzz score.

British Airways Holidays rounds off the list with gains in Ad Awareness, Buzz, Impression, Consideration and Current Customer. The British Airways group has been experiencing a surge in demand amid an ease in travel restrictions and announced a series of late-summer deals in August.

Methodology

Data for the Biggest Brand Movers in September compared statistically significant score increases across all BrandIndex metrics between July and August 2021. Brands are ranked based on the number of metrics that saw a statistically significant increase from month to month. Metrics considered are:

Media Metrics

Ad Awareness - Whether a consumer has seen or heard an advertisement for a brand in the past two weeks

Word of Mouth - Whether a consumer has talked about a brand with family or friends in the past two weeks

Buzz - Whether a consumer has heard anything positive or negative about a brand in the past two weeks (net score)

Brand Health Metrics

Awareness - Whether or not a consumer has ever heard of a brand

Quality - Whether a consumer considers a brand to represent good or poor quality

Value - Whether a consumer considers a brand to represent good or poor value for money

Impression - Whether a consumer has a positive or negative impression of a brand

Reputation - Whether a consumer would be proud or embarrassed to work for a particular brand

Satisfaction - Whether a consumer is currently a satisfied or dissatisfied customer of a particular brand

Recommend - Whether a consumer would recommend a brand to a friend or colleague or not

Purchase Funnel Metrics

Consideration - Whether a consumer would consider a brand or not the next time they are in the market for a particular product

Purchase Intent - Whether a consumer would be most likely or unlikely to purchase a specific product

Current Customer - Whether a consumer has purchased a given product or not within in a specified period of time

Disclaimer

YouGov plc published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 14:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
