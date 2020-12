Expectations for inflation over a five- to 10-year horizon remained steady at 3.4%.

"Despite recent moderation, inflation expectations remain relatively high," Citi economists wrote in a note to clients.

"Brexit uncertainty has previously tended to drive inflation expectations higher. However, the latest developments seem to have only impacted short-run expectations thus far."

YouGov polled 2,040 adults on Dec. 14 and 15.

