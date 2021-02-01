Log in
YouGov : Views on climate change linked to purchase consideration for car brands

02/01/2021 | 12:34pm EST
Data suggests that views on climate change among young Brits aged from 18 to 29 may influence the brand of car that they are likely to consider.

With the help of YouGov BrandIndex, which measures Consideration scores (whether someone is considering purchasing from a brand in the future), we can uncover which manufacturers are favoured by those concerned with climate change and those that are not.

Take Fiat, for example. Around one in seven (14%) of young people concerned about the environment would consider purchasing from the Italian brand, compared to just 8% of those who are indifferent to climate change.

It is worth noting that Ford and Volkswagen rank as the two most likely purchase options for both those concerned about the environment (32.13% and 28.8%) and those unconcerned (36.17% and 32.93%). However, when comparing top ten lists for both groups, we start to see differences in considered brands.

Volvo for instance is highly regarded among young people indifferent to climate change (23%). In contrast, only 14% of those concerned by climate change would consider the Scandinavian brand, representing the highest difference in purchase consideration (9%).

Although promising to be carbon-neutral by 2039, Mercedes-Benz also appear to be struggling to attract the interests of environmentally conscious buyers - also at a difference of 9%.

On the other hand, French automobile manufacturers Peugeot, Citroen and Renault are preferred by those concerned about the environment, with all three brands registering substantial differences in purchase consideration (7%, 6% and 5% respectively). This may be explained by their established positions within the electric car sector.

It is also important to consider other factors involved in purchase consideration. In theory, environmentalists would favour electric cars. However many are too expensive for young buyers and this could explain why all-electric carmaker Tesla - with prices starting at £43,490 - registers only 9% as a Consideration score for the environmentally aware, up only 2% on those unconcerned by climate change.

Disclaimer

YouGov plc published this content on 01 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2021 17:33:52 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
