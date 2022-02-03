Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. YouGov plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YOU   GB00B1VQ6H25

YOUGOV PLC

(YOU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

YouGov : What impact has Brexit had on the EU? YouGov asks 10 European nations

02/03/2022 | 04:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Most Europeans think that Britain's exit has made little change to the EU, and few see it as having a positive impact

The refrain of "they need us more than we need them" was common among Brexiteers like Nigel Farage and David Davis both before and after the 2016 referendum. Those campaigning for a hard Brexit claimed that the European Union would be worse off without the UK, and urged the government to take a tougher line in negotiations. A survey of more than 10,000 people by the YouGov-Cambridge Globalism project last summer reveals how nine EU countries - and Britain - feel about the impact of Brexit.

What impact has Brexit had on the economy of the EU?

The Office for Budget Responsibility estimates that the long-term economic impact of Brexit on the UK will be more than twice that of the coronavirus pandemic. But the impact of Brexit on the economy of the European Union is less clear-cut.

French and German people are most likely to say Brexit has made no difference to the economy of the EU. Half (51%) of Germans and half (50%) of French people say Brexit has had not made a difference to the EU's economy, while a quarter (26%) and a fifth (22%) respectively say Brexit has made the EU's economy worse off.

Hungary's president Viktor Orban has frequently expressed anti-EU sentiment, although it seems as if there are no current plans for 'Huxit'. Hungarians were the only nationality polled who were clearly more likely to say the EU is worse off economically as a result of Brexit than 'no difference', by 42% to 34%.

British people were split evenly between Brexit having no impact on the EU (34%) and the EU being economically worse off as a result of Brexit (37%). Danish people were similarly split, by 34% to 35%.

However, there was widespread agreement across all 10 countries surveyed that, whatever the impact of Brexit, it has not made the EU any better off. Around one in 12 (8%) Germans and Spaniards say the EU is better off as a result of Brexit, falling to one in 20 (5%) in Greece and Hungary.

What impact has Brexit had on the unity of the EU?

At the time of the referendum, there were concerns that Britain's exit from the EU would lead to a mass exodus of other member-states and the eventual break-up of the Union.

However, it seems as if most Europeans feel like the unity of the EU countries has not been affected by Brexit - and Britons overestimate the impact that Brexit has had on the unity of the remaining member-states. A third (34%) of Britons think that the EU has become less united as a result of Brexit, compared to between 11% and 25% of the other nine countries polled.

Germans (60%) and Spaniards (61%) were twice as likely as Britons (32%) to say that Brexit has made no difference to the unity of the remaining member-states of the EU, with similarly high numbers in Italy (56%), Greece (56%), France (52%), Poland (50%) and Sweden (50%). One in six (17%) Spaniards think the EU has become more united as a result of Brexit.

See full results here

Disclaimer

YouGov plc published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 09:48:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about YOUGOV PLC
04:49aYOUGOV : What impact has Brexit had on the EU? YouGov asks 10 European nations
PU
03:39aWORDLE : starter words, hard mode and X/6 - how are Britons playing the hit game?
PU
02/02YOUGOV : Who are Britain's favourite rugby union players?
PU
02/02YOUGOV : One in ten Brits are interested in the NFL
PU
02/02YOUGOV : A profile peek into vegans in the US and Britain
PU
02/02GLOBAL : To what extent do online reviews affect purchase decisions across various sectors..
PU
02/02YOUGOV : Nine in ten NHS workers say their workplace has seen staff shortages due to COVID..
PU
02/02YOUGOV : The smartphone features that drive Brits' purchase choices
PU
02/02YOUGOV : European football's biggest Buzz movers for January 2022
PU
02/01YOUGOV : Three in 10 healthcare workers say they experience violence from patients at leas..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on YOUGOV PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 210 M 284 M 210 M
Net income 2022 23,9 M 32,4 M 23,9 M
Net cash 2022 28,7 M 38,9 M 28,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 57,1x
Yield 2022 0,57%
Capitalization 1 362 M 1 847 M 1 362 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,36x
EV / Sales 2023 5,28x
Nbr of Employees 1 350
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart YOUGOV PLC
Duration : Period :
YouGov plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YOUGOV PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 225,00 GBX
Average target price 1 573,75 GBX
Spread / Average Target 28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephan Shakespeare Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexander George McIntosh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Roger George Parry Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Douglas Rivers Chief Scientist
Russell Feldman Director-Digital, Media & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YOUGOV PLC-23.44%1 847
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC-7.12%6 838
FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.-7.13%1 046
INTAGE HOLDINGS INC.4.38%634
MACROMILL, INC.3.16%394
FREAKOUT HOLDINGS, INC.-16.58%221