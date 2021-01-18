Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  YouGov plc    YOU   GB00B1VQ6H25

YOUGOV PLC

(YOU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

YouGov : Which lockdown measures will people accept in future pandemics?

01/18/2021 | 01:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Most people in a large global survey support banning foreign arrivals and handshakes, while social media crackdowns and rationing food is more controversial

Data from the YouGov-Cambridge Globalism Project, which tracks attitudes in 25 countries, shows which lockdown measures have the most support globally when the next global outbreak occurs.

If a pandemic similar to COVID was to take place again, most people in the surveyed countries would support banning foreign arrivals. This is the most popular policy among the eleven restrictions asked about, with an average net score of +54 (positive net scores mean that more people are in favour than against, while negative net scores mean the opposite). Countries with very strict border restrictions like New Zealand and Australia have been among the most successful nations to limit the spread of COVID.

Banning handshakes came second at an average of +47, however it scores significantly lower in the US, at +9. A similar figure across the countries (+45) support banning outbound travel.

All measures except three have higher support than opposition. The most disliked initiative is rationing the amount of food people are allowed to buy, with an average net score of -16. It's least popular in Nigeria at -53, while people in India are the most supportive at +45. In the UK, where many supermarkets have limits on in-demand items for online orders, there is more support than opposition, at +16.

Only allowing one person from each household to be outside at a time also has strong opposition in many countries, with an average net score of -6.

The same goes for governments preventing people from discussing stories or rumours about the virus on social media at -5, however individual countries differ more strongly in this instance. India (+62), Saudi Arabia (+45) and Egypt (+37) show the highest support, while Sweden (-48), Greece (-46) and Denmark (-44) are the most opposed.

See the full results here

Disclaimer

YouGov plc published this content on 18 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2021 18:07:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about YOUGOV PLC
01:08pYOUGOV : Which lockdown measures will people accept in future pandemics?
PU
09:56aYOUGOV : A quarter of parents say there have been times where they struggled to ..
PU
01/15YOUGOV : John Humphrys - Covid and Poverty
PU
01/15INTERNATIONAL STUDY : How many people will take the COVID vaccine?
PU
01/15YOUGOV : How much difference does it make to people where a COVID vaccine was de..
PU
01/15YOUGOV : International COVID-19 vaccine poll shows higher mistrust of Russia, Ch..
RE
01/14YOUGOV : How good are Britons at following COVID rules, compared to other countr..
PU
01/14YOUGOV : These brands had the most effective ad campaigns in the United Kingdom ..
PU
01/13YOUGOV : What times are Britons willing to get their COVID-19 vaccine?
PU
01/13YOUGOV : Favourability for the pharmaceutical industry hits new high
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 165 M 224 M 224 M
Net income 2021 15,8 M 21,4 M 21,4 M
Net cash 2021 42,6 M 57,8 M 57,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 71,9x
Yield 2021 0,51%
Capitalization 1 200 M 1 631 M 1 628 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,00x
EV / Sales 2022 6,25x
Nbr of Employees 1 146
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart YOUGOV PLC
Duration : Period :
YouGov plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YOUGOV PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 1 056,75 GBX
Last Close Price 1 085,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 10,6%
Spread / Average Target -2,60%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephan Shakespeare Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Roger George Parry Non-Executive Chairman
Sundip Chahal Group Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Alexander George McIntosh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Richard Douglas Rivers Chief Scientist
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YOUGOV PLC3.83%1 631
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.20.67%24 838
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.1.20%13 569
WPP PLC1.78%13 459
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA8.61%13 137
AUTOHOME INC.3.27%12 251
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ