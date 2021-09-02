Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. YouGov plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YOU   GB00B1VQ6H25

YOUGOV PLC

(YOU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

YouGov : Will people miss fossil fuel cars once they're gone?

09/02/2021 | 11:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

There is a sense of inevitability around electric vehicles. Governments around the world are working to phase out vehicles that run on fossil fuels (petrol and diesel)- in the UK, the plan is to stop selling new petrol and diesel cars by 2030; in the US, President Biden has set a goal for 50% of new US vehicles to be electric in the same timeframe.

But new YouGov Direct data suggests that neither Americans nor Britons are yet ready to say goodbye to petrol and diesel cars. In Britain, nearly half believe car manufacturers should not exclusively offer electric cars (48%) - compared to two in five (41%) who believe they should. In the US, the gap is even wider: while three in ten (29%) think automakers should only sell electric vehicles, three in five (59%) disagree.

The public have, in the past, cited practical reasons to oppose an all-electric automotive market: convenience, for example, is a key issue, and one recently cited by the government's climate spokesperson. But our data also shows evidence of a sentimental attachment to petrol and diesel cars in both markets.

In Britain, for example, more than two in five (45%) say they will miss petrol and diesel cars if they are ever fully phased out - with a similar proportion saying the opposite (44%). American consumers, however, are more emphatic: over half (52%) will miss cars with fossil fuel engines once they're gone, compared to fewer than two in five (36%) who believe the reverse.

This could present a key challenge for governments and car manufacturers as they transition towards an electric future: whatever the benefits of electric cars or the drawbacks of petrol and diesel cars, a sizable portion of the public simply enjoys their gas-guzzlers. In any case, if political enthusiasm for electric cars is high, popular enthusiasm is not quite there yet.

Methodology

YouGov polled 1,500 US adults online on 28 July 2021 between 09:42 and 16:48 BST. The survey was carried out through YouGov Direct. Data is weighted by age, gender, education level, political affiliation, and ethnicity. Results are nationally representative of adults in the United States. The margin of error is 3.5% for the overall sample. Learn more about YouGov Direct.

UK:
YouGov polled 1,500 British adults online on July 28 2021 between 10:43 and 12:03 BST. The survey was carried out through YouGov Direct. Data is weighted by age, gender, education level, region, and social grade. Results are nationally representative of adults in Great Britain. The margin of error is 4.3% for the overall sample. Learn more about YouGov Direct.

Receive monthly topical insights about the auto industry, straight to your inbox. Sign up today.

Discover more Automotive content here

Start building a survey now with YouGov Direct

Disclaimer

YouGov plc published this content on 02 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2021 15:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about YOUGOV PLC
11:22aYOUGOV : Will people miss fossil fuel cars once they're gone?
PU
09/01YOUGOV : Nearly eight in ten NHS workers say their workplaces remain disrupted a..
PU
08/31POST-PANDEMIC SHOPPING HABITS : The increased importance of consumer budgeting
PU
08/31POST-PANDEMIC SHOPPING HABITS : The importance of hygiene and health benefits of..
PU
08/31YOUGOV : Marketing to crypto-curious Britons
PU
08/31INTERNATIONAL SURVEY : how supportive would Britons be of a family member coming..
PU
08/30YOUGOV : What draws British women to online betting? What deters them?
PU
08/30ADVERTISER OF THE MONTH UK : Apple
PU
08/27JOHN HUMPHRYS - AFGHANISTAN : the End of a Liberal Illusion?
PU
08/27VOTING INTENTION : Con 39%, Lab 31% (25-26 Aug)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 168 M 231 M 231 M
Net income 2021 13,9 M 19,1 M 19,1 M
Net cash 2021 39,3 M 54,2 M 54,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 102x
Yield 2021 0,39%
Capitalization 1 595 M 2 198 M 2 198 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,28x
EV / Sales 2022 8,21x
Nbr of Employees 1 146
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart YOUGOV PLC
Duration : Period :
YouGov plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YOUGOV PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1 440,00 GBX
Average target price 1 412,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target -1,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephan Shakespeare Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexander George McIntosh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Roger George Parry Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Douglas Rivers Chief Scientist
Russell Feldman Director-Digital, Media & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YOUGOV PLC37.80%2 198
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC3.26%7 732
FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.13.48%913
INTAGE HOLDINGS INC.35.63%557
MACROMILL, INC.15.37%277
SYSTEM1 GROUP PLC76.34%56