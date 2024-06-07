YouGov PLC - London-based research and data analytics group - Adds chair of Diaceutics PLC, Deborah Davis, to board as non-executive director. Diaceutics is a Belfast-based provider of diagnostic commercialisation services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. YouGov Chair Stephan Shakespeare says: "Deborah's extensive experience of public and non-public board roles, coupled with her digital focus and international markets experience, will further strengthen our governance capabilities."

Current YouGov stock price: 860.00 pence each, up 0.7% Friday morning in London

12-month change: down 20%

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News slot editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.