(Alliance News) - YouGov PLC on Monday said it has acquired US survey data firm KnowledgeHound for an undisclosed amount.

The London-based research and data analytics group said KnowledgeHound's capabilities for enterprise survey data analysis and visualisation will be combined with its YouGov Crunch service for "deep dives into complex survey data".

Headquartered in Chicago, KnowledgeHound mainly works with Fortune500 companies in the pharmaceutical, technology, insurance, and media industries.

YouGov Chief Financial Officer Alex McIntosh said: "YouGov's acquisition of KnowledgeHound represents a significant shift in what the industry should expect from data analytics platforms. By adding KnowledgeHound - a leading search-based survey data analysis solution - to YouGov Crunch - the ultimate tool for granular data analysis - we will make it easier than ever before to get fast, actionable, reliable insights all in one place."

Shares in YouGov were unchanged at 1,145.00 pence each in London on Monday morning.

