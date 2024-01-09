(Alliance News) - YouGov PLC on Tuesday said that it has completed its buy of the Consumer Panel Services of GfK GmbH.

The London-based research and data analytics group originally agreed to buy CPS GfK last July, in an all-cash transaction for a headline purchase price of EUR315 million.

The transaction was financed with proceeds from an equity raise, as well as YouGov's new EUR280 million term loan facility, announced in October.

CPS GfK operates across 18 European countries, helping brands to capture and analyse consumer purchasing data.

"This acquisition enhances our customer value proposition with one of the richest behavioural data sets on FMCG and Retail consumer insights. Together, we're able to help our clients perfect the full shopper journey - across advertising, location, and media - by understanding what consumers think, feel and buy," said Chief Executive Officer Steve Hatch.

"This unmatched combination enables us to create more value for our clients and partners than ever before, and we look forward to working closely with the CPS GfK team and clients."

YouGov shares were up 0.8% at 1,144.50 pence each in London on Tuesday morning.

