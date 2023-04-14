Advanced search
    YOU   GB00B1VQ6H25

YOUGOV PLC

(YOU)
04:21:26 2023-04-14
870.00 GBX   +1.16%
04:14aYouGov hires Meta Platforms VP Steve Hatch as new CEO
AN
04:08aStocks edge up; Dechra surges on takeover offer
AN
04:08aFTSE 100 Rises Again as Traders Bet on U.S. Rate Cuts
DJ
YouGov hires Meta Platforms VP Steve Hatch as new CEO

04/14/2023 | 04:14am EDT
YouGov PLC - London-based research and data analytics - Hires outgoing Meta Platforms Inc executive Steve Hatch as its new chief executive officer, joining from August 1. Hatch has served as Meta's vice president for Northern Europe since 2016. Last October, YouGov announced plans for its Founder & CEO Stephan Shakespeare to leave his role, and become non-executive chair from August 2023. He will replace current Chair Roger Parry, who is standing down on July 31.

Hatch has more than 30 years' experience leading marketing, technology and media companies. In 2014, he was appointed as regional director for the UK at Facebook. Prior to this, he spent 15 years at London-based advertising and communications company WPP PLC. Additionally, YouGov says Nick Prettejohn would join as senior independent director from August, taking over from Rosemary Leith.

"Steve brings over 30 years of relevant leadership experience and valuable sector expertise in consumer profiling, e-commerce, and business transformation with a proven track record in scaling technology platforms and digital media businesses. These capabilities make Steve perfectly suited to lead YouGov through its third strategic growth plan and beyond," says Chair Roger Parry.

Current stock price: 870.00 pence each, up 1.2% on Friday morning in London

12-month change: down 33%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

