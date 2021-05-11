Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. YouGov plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YOU   GB00B1VQ6H25

YOUGOV PLC

(YOU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

YouGov : A quarter of Londoners, and one in six Britons, say they'll never afford a home

05/11/2021 | 05:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Londoners in social grade C2DE, who tend to do manual work, are the most likely to say they'll never be able to buy their own place

Contrary to what many commentators predicted at the start of the pandemic, the coronavirus crisis has pushed up UK house prices further, raising the ladder for those dreaming of home ownership. But new YouGov data shows that many people have already written it off, saying they will never be able to afford their own home.

One in four people in the capital (24%) say they're unlikely to ever hold the keys to their own home, compared with 17% of all Britons.

The median age that Londoners who are still looking to buy their first home expect to be able to do so at is 35 years old - the same as among Britons as a whole.

Only 5% of Britons and 4% of Londoners say they don't want to own a home.

Social grade and location have a big impact on whether people think they'll be able to own a home.

A third of capital residents in social grade C2DE (32%), who tend to do manual work, say they'll never hold the keys to their own place - nearly twice as many as among Londoners who classify as ABC1s (18%) and who are often professionals.

The same pattern is true for Britons in general. Only 11% of Britons in social grade ABC1 have given up on home ownership. The figure is over twice as high among those in social grade C2DE at 26%.

Londoners who live in the inner city are also more likely to have come to terms with a lifetime of renting at 28%, compared with 22% of people in outer London.

There's no notable difference in how many ethnic minority Londoners (23%) and white capital dwellers (24%) have parked aspirations of buying a home. But it's worth noting that home ownership among white Londoners is much higher than among those from ethnic minorities.

See the full results for Londoners and all Britons

Disclaimer

YouGov plc published this content on 11 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2021 21:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about YOUGOV PLC
05:52pYOUGOV  : A quarter of Londoners, and one in six Britons, say they'll never affo..
PU
05:24pYOUGOV  : Britons want to see LGBT conversion therapy banned
PU
04:24pYOUGOV  : Keir Starmer's ratings plummet after poor local election results
PU
03:46pYOUGOV  : Tory sleaze stories only affected voting intention among highly engage..
PU
03:34aYOUGOV  : What would make the UK safer for women, according to women?
PU
05/07JOHN HUMPHRYS - ASSISTED DYING  : Time for a Change in the Law?
PU
05/06YOUGOV  : Housing and crime most pressing issues facing new Mayor of London
PU
05/06VOTING INTENTION : Con 43%, Lab 33% (4-5 May)
PU
05/06YOUGOV  : Most Britons support changing rules to allow vaccinated people to mix ..
PU
05/06YOUGOV  : Confidence in AstraZeneca vaccine remains low in France and Germany
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 167 M 236 M 236 M
Net income 2021 13,9 M 19,6 M 19,6 M
Net cash 2021 41,6 M 58,8 M 58,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 76,6x
Yield 2021 0,51%
Capitalization 1 195 M 1 692 M 1 690 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,90x
EV / Sales 2022 6,15x
Nbr of Employees 1 146
Free-Float 89,5%
Chart YOUGOV PLC
Duration : Period :
YouGov plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YOUGOV PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1 206,00 GBX
Last Close Price 1 080,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 15,7%
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephan Shakespeare Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexander George McIntosh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Roger George Parry Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Douglas Rivers Chief Scientist
Russell Feldman Director-Digital, Media & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YOUGOV PLC3.35%1 690
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC34.55%10 067
FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.6.09%850
INTAGE HOLDINGS INC.22.10%503
MACROMILL, INC.29.70%325
SYSTEM1 GROUP PLC30.70%42