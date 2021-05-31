Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. YouGov plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YOU   GB00B1VQ6H25

YOUGOV PLC

(YOU)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/28 11:35:13 am
1130 GBX   +1.80%
07:36aYOUGOV  : Ad of the month UK – Premier Inn
PU
07:36aYOUGOV  : What is making flexitarians in the US and UK shift towards a meatless diet?
PU
07:36aUK AUTOMOBILE ADVERTISER OF THE MONTH : Renault
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

YouGov : Ad of the month UK – Premier Inn

05/31/2021 | 07:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

According to YouGov BrandIndex, during May, Premier Inn has achieved the highest uplift in Ad Awareness of any brand in the UK with a 9-point rise to 16% on May 25 from 7% on April 25.

Under the government's roadmap out of lockdown, hotels have started reopening in the UK. Covid-related travel restrictions have been relaxed in May. Premier Inn is offering families a getaway this summer.

To celebrate the gradual reopening of the country after a long exhausting pandemic, UK's largest hotel brand, with more than 72,000 rooms and 800 hotels announced its campaign called #resteasy in April. The hotel chain is offering rooms for just £29 a night, easy bookings, staycation deals available from the May half-term break till the August school summer holidays.

C1

The 60-second campaign ran across TV, social media, print, and radio. This campaign also marks the return of comedian and television presenter Sir Lenny Henry with his voiceover in the advert.

The Ad Awareness for the hotel brand had dropped to its lowest at 4% in the month of May 2020 when the pandemic was at its peak and fresh restrictions were being imposed. The brand gradually gained as high as 9% in October 2020 but slipped again to as low as 4% in February 2021. But as Premier Inn launched #RestEasy, a campaign that was delayed due to COVID, the percentage of people who saw that ad shot up to more than 16% (16.6%) in May 2021.

The catch is this hotel brand has not only gained a significant score in the Ad Awareness but has also managed to gain a positive impression of as high as 42 points in May. When asked about the likeliness to purchase the service, 18% of Brits chose Premier Inn. This rise comes after its lowest ever dip of 14% in the month of March 2021 on a yearly basis.

Methodology: YouGov BrandIndex collects data on thousands of brands every day. Premier Inn's Ad Awareness score is based on the question: Which of the following brands have you seen an advertisement of? Scores are based on an average daily sample size of 226 adults in the UK between April 25 to May 25. Figures are based on a 4-week moving average. Learn more about BrandIndex.

Disclaimer

YouGov plc published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 11:35:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about YOUGOV PLC
07:36aYOUGOV  : Ad of the month UK – Premier Inn
PU
07:36aYOUGOV  : What is making flexitarians in the US and UK shift towards a meatless ..
PU
07:36aUK AUTOMOBILE ADVERTISER OF THE MONT : Renault
PU
04:36aCOVID-19 : A year in review
PU
05/29JOHN HUMPHRYS - WASTE  : Our Casual Suicide
PU
05/29VOTING INTENTION : Con 43%, Lab 29% (27-28 May)
PU
05/28COMMISSION ON RACE AND ETHNIC DISPAR : do ethnic minority Britons see it as accu..
PU
05/28YOUGOV  : Is the place people buy mobile phones changing?
PU
05/28YOUGOV  : What do Britons think of the newly-approved Janssen COVID-19 vaccine?
PU
05/27DOMINIC CUMMINGS : What do Britons make of his accusations against the governmen..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 167 M 237 M 237 M
Net income 2021 13,9 M 19,7 M 19,7 M
Net cash 2021 41,6 M 59,0 M 59,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 80,1x
Yield 2021 0,49%
Capitalization 1 250 M 1 773 M 1 772 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,23x
EV / Sales 2022 6,45x
Nbr of Employees 1 146
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart YOUGOV PLC
Duration : Period :
YouGov plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YOUGOV PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1 206,00 GBX
Last Close Price 1 130,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 10,6%
Spread / Average Target 6,73%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephan Shakespeare Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexander George McIntosh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Roger George Parry Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Douglas Rivers Chief Scientist
Russell Feldman Director-Digital, Media & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YOUGOV PLC8.13%1 773
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC30.38%9 755
FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.2.41%821
INTAGE HOLDINGS INC.34.75%554
MACROMILL, INC.31.79%324
SYSTEM1 GROUP PLC27.89%42