YouGov : Ad of the month UK – Premier Inn

According to YouGov BrandIndex, during May, Premier Inn has achieved the highest uplift in Ad Awareness of any brand in the UK with a 9-point rise to 16% on May 25 from 7% on April 25.

Under the government's roadmap out of lockdown, hotels have started reopening in the UK. Covid-related travel restrictions have been relaxed in May. Premier Inn is offering families a getaway this summer.

To celebrate the gradual reopening of the country after a long exhausting pandemic, UK's largest hotel brand, with more than 72,000 rooms and 800 hotels announced its campaign called #resteasy in April. The hotel chain is offering rooms for just £29 a night, easy bookings, staycation deals available from the May half-term break till the August school summer holidays.

The 60-second campaign ran across TV, social media, print, and radio. This campaign also marks the return of comedian and television presenter Sir Lenny Henry with his voiceover in the advert.

The Ad Awareness for the hotel brand had dropped to its lowest at 4% in the month of May 2020 when the pandemic was at its peak and fresh restrictions were being imposed. The brand gradually gained as high as 9% in October 2020 but slipped again to as low as 4% in February 2021. But as Premier Inn launched #RestEasy, a campaign that was delayed due to COVID, the percentage of people who saw that ad shot up to more than 16% (16.6%) in May 2021.

The catch is this hotel brand has not only gained a significant score in the Ad Awareness but has also managed to gain a positive impression of as high as 42 points in May. When asked about the likeliness to purchase the service, 18% of Brits chose Premier Inn. This rise comes after its lowest ever dip of 14% in the month of March 2021 on a yearly basis.

Methodology: YouGov BrandIndex collects data on thousands of brands every day. Premier Inn's Ad Awareness score is based on the question: Which of the following brands have you seen an advertisement of? Scores are based on an average daily sample size of 226 adults in the UK between April 25 to May 25. Figures are based on a 4-week moving average. Learn more about BrandIndex.