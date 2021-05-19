Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. YouGov plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YOU   GB00B1VQ6H25

YOUGOV PLC

(YOU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

YouGov : BA staff ad gives brand a reputation takeoff

05/19/2021 | 03:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Amidst the collapse of international travel, British Airways (BA) has seen plummeting profits - and been forced to lay off thousands of staff. With restrictions easing, the airline has paid tribute to its employees: airing a new TV ad in honour of its global team as they take to the skies in greater numbers.

Data from YouGov BrandIndex suggests that the effort went down well with the public.

Between May 6 (when the ad was released on YouTube, and a day before it aired during Gogglebox) and May 11, Impression for BA, a measure of whether the public have a positive or negative view of a brand, saw a short-term boost, rising from 33.5 to 45.6 (+12.1) and settling at 36.5 by May 13. Recommendation scores, which measure whether the public would be willing or unwilling to suggest a particular brand to their friends and colleagues, increased by 12.2 points: from 21.6 to 33.8 (+12.2), falling back to a (still-improved) 25.5 by the end of the week. Satisfaction scores, which measure overall happiness with a brand among its customers, temporarily doubled: rising from 18.3 to 36.6 (+18.3) before falling back down to 27.6 (May 13).

Following criticism from MPs last year over its treatment of employees during the pandemic, BA may well be pleased that the campaign has helped their public perception. The airline saw a significant uptick in Reputation scores, which measure whether a consumer would be proud or embarrassed to work for a particular brand - surging from 24.9 to 40.1 (+15.2) and declining to 34.2 by May 13. BA's efforts have even temporarily boosted its Quality scores, which jumped by more than 18 points (6 May: 30.6 - 11 May: 49.1), falling to 32.0 by the end of the week. Index scores, which measure overall brand health, went from 21.9 to 25.5 over the same period, peaking at 35.0 (May 11).

BA was always likely to enjoy a bump upon the reopening of international travel - and as our data shows, across metrics like Impressions, Satisfaction, and others, it is perhaps a temporary boost.

Whatever the longer-term benefit, by taking time to reassure staff that they are appreciated, the airline may have helped to reassure the public that it is ready for takeoff once more.

This piece originally appeared in City A.M.

Disclaimer

YouGov plc published this content on 19 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2021 19:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about YOUGOV PLC
03:14pYOUGOV  : BA staff ad gives brand a reputation takeoff
PU
11:56aYOUGOV  : Most consumers trust review sites. Here's what they use them for most
PU
05:48aYOUGOV  : Consumer confidence approaches five-year high
PU
05:14aYOUGOV  : Half of Brits say they would support a large increase of housebuilding..
PU
05/18YOUGOV  : What does 'woke' mean to Britons?
PU
05/18YOUGOV  : UK – Biggest Brand Movers – May 2021
PU
05/17YOUGOV  : Is the stereotypical image of ‘Red Wall' residents actually accu..
PU
05/17YOUGOV  : British gamblers more likely than public to use cryptocurrencies, but ..
PU
05/14THE INDIAN VARIANT : how concerned are Brits about the latest strain of COVID-19..
PU
05/14#MENTALHEALTHAWARENESSWEEK : What are the biggest barriers to seeking treatment?
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 167 M 236 M 236 M
Net income 2021 13,9 M 19,6 M 19,6 M
Net cash 2021 41,6 M 58,7 M 58,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 78,0x
Yield 2021 0,50%
Capitalization 1 217 M 1 723 M 1 718 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,03x
EV / Sales 2022 6,27x
Nbr of Employees 1 146
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart YOUGOV PLC
Duration : Period :
YouGov plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YOUGOV PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1 206,00 GBX
Last Close Price 1 100,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 13,6%
Spread / Average Target 9,64%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephan Shakespeare Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexander George McIntosh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Roger George Parry Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Douglas Rivers Chief Scientist
Russell Feldman Director-Digital, Media & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YOUGOV PLC5.26%1 727
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC31.53%9 841
FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.6.30%852
INTAGE HOLDINGS INC.27.23%527
MACROMILL, INC.28.81%320
SYSTEM1 GROUP PLC27.89%41