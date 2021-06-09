Log in
    YOU   GB00B1VQ6H25

YOUGOV PLC

(YOU)
  
YouGov : BT hit the back of the net with Hope United campaign

06/09/2021 | 01:17pm EDT
Internet harassment has been a major topic of public conversation in recent months. Nadia Whittome MP recently announced that she would be taking time off work after receiving death threats on social media, and sports stars such as Neal Maupay and Marcus Rashford have spoken out about the barrage of 'vile and toxic abuse' they receive for simply doing their jobs.

To tackle the issue, telecoms brand BT recently launched Hope United: recruiting a crack squad of top footballers including Rashford, Gareth Bale, Lucy Bronze, Jordan Henderson, and others to educate consumers about online hate. Data from YouGov BrandIndex shows that viewers paid attention to the campaign. Between May 24 and June 1, Ad Awareness scores - a measure of whether consumers have seen a commercial in the past two weeks - increased from 12.1 to 21.3 (+9.2): likely buoyed by an airing during the Champion's League Final (broadcast on BT Sport) on May 29. Word of Mouth exposure, which tracks whether people have discussed a brand with friends and family, doubled, rising from 2.8 to 5.7 (+2.9).

So viewers have clearly got the message. And there's evidence that BT has benefited in other ways. Over the same period, Impression for the brand - which tracks whether consumers have an overall positive or negative view of a particular company - tripled from 2.9 to 10.2 (+7.3). BT's Recommendation scores climbed out of the negatives, rising from -0.3 to 5.3 (+5.6), and Consideration, which measures whether consumers would go for a brand the next time they're in the market for a particular product or service, saw a slight uptick, rising from 7.8 to 11.7 (+3.9).

The campaign, which launches in advance of the delayed Euro 2020, is in its early stages, but it has already resonated with parts of the public. Using stars such as Rashford - whose high-profile interventions on free school meals last year made him well-known among sports fans and non-fans alike - has clearly paid off: it has raised awareness of the issue, and improved perception's of BT's overall brand.

This article previously appeared in City AM

Disclaimer

YouGov plc published this content on 09 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2021 17:16:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 167 M 236 M 236 M
Net income 2021 13,9 M 19,6 M 19,6 M
Net cash 2021 41,6 M 58,8 M 58,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 81,6x
Yield 2021 0,48%
Capitalization 1 274 M 1 798 M 1 799 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,37x
EV / Sales 2022 6,57x
Nbr of Employees 1 146
Free-Float 89,7%
Chart YOUGOV PLC
Duration : Period :
YouGov plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YOUGOV PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1 206,00 GBX
Last Close Price 1 150,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 8,70%
Spread / Average Target 4,87%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephan Shakespeare Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexander George McIntosh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Roger George Parry Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Douglas Rivers Chief Scientist
Russell Feldman Director-Digital, Media & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YOUGOV PLC10.05%1 802
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC29.52%9 690
FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.-1.91%786
INTAGE HOLDINGS INC.41.64%578
MACROMILL, INC.27.01%315
SYSTEM1 GROUP PLC27.89%41