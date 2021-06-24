Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. YouGov plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YOU   GB00B1VQ6H25

YOUGOV PLC

(YOU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

YouGov : European football's biggest Buzz movers for June 2021

06/24/2021 | 11:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Opinion of some of the football clubs involved in the ill-received European Super League proposal has started to rebound following a dramatic drop in Buzz scores earlier in the year, YouGov Sport data shows.

Each month, YouGov Sport highlights the football clubs that saw the biggest month-over-month increase in Buzz scoresin the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Germany, and France.

A club's Buzz score is a net measure based on responses to two questions: 'Over the past two weeks, which of the following teams have you heard something positive about?' and 'Now which of the following teams have you heard something negative about?'

Between May 21 and June 21, Manchester United(+24), Liverpool (+23.6), Chelsea (+18.8), Arsenal (+17.5), and Tottenham Hotspur (+16.2) saw the highest Buzz score jump in the UK of any football club, marking a recovery from the lows reported following the April announcement of the European Super League. While each of these five clubs have posted dramatic score increases since, Manchester, Arsenal and Tottenham still have sub-zero scores, meaning Brits continue to hear more negative things about these properties than positive.

In Spain, La Liga champions Atletico Madrid saw the highest hike in Buzz in June, jumping nearly 14 points since they defeated Real Madrid in May to claim the championship. Villarreal C.F., who beat out Manchester Unted to win the Europa League, also saw a significant 11.7-point boost to their Buzz score. Other big movers in Spain include Juventus (+3.1 points), Liverpool (+2.4) and Lyon (+2.4).

Juventus tops the list of biggest Buzz movers in Italy, clocking a 16-point jump, despite falling short of the Serie A championship. Massimiliano Allegri, who won five straight Serie A titles with Juventus as head coach, returned to Juventus in late May. Serie A second-place club A.C. Milan is the only other Italian team on our list of biggest movers for June, registering a 14.2-point increase. Other clubs that experienced notable score changes in Italy are Chelsea F.C. (+8.4), Atletico Madrid (+5.9) and Real Madrid (+4.4).

We move now to Germany, where Chelsea (+10.5), Liverpool (+7) and Athletico Madrid (+6.5)were the biggest Buzz score movers, more so than Bundesliga clubs F.C. Bayern Munich (+6.4) and FC Schalke 04 (+6.2).

In France, overall score changes were modest, with FC Girondins Bordeaux topping the list with a +5.9-point hike, ahead of LOSC Lille (+5.2), Juventus (+3.2), Liverpool (+2.8) and Stade Rennais F.C. (+2.8).

Discover more sports content here

Start building a survey now with YouGov Direct

Methodology:YouGov FootballIndex collects data on every major club. Buzz score is based on the questions: 'Over the past two weeks, which of the following teams have you heard something positive about?' and 'Now which of the following teams have you heard something negative about?'and delivered as anet score between -100 and + 100. Scores reported represent the chance between the 30-day daily average between April 21 - May 22, 2021 and May 22, June 20, 2021. Scores are based on an average daily sample size 635 - 713 in Italy, 2,228 - 2,312 in the UK, 585 - 708 in Spain, 505 -560 in France, and 1,449 - 1,540 in Germany. Daily figures are based on a four-week moving average. Learn more about BrandIndex.

Image: Getty

Disclaimer

YouGov plc published this content on 24 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2021 15:10:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about YOUGOV PLC
11:11aYOUGOV  : European football's biggest Buzz movers for June 2021
PU
10:35aYOUGOV  : British public support cautious approach to weddings
PU
10:35aYOUGOV  : A third expect facemasks to still be required in 2022
PU
10:13aYOUGOV  : Tour de France 2021 witnesses spike in viewership intentions
PU
05:27aYOUGOV  : One in twelve parents say they regret having children
PU
04:21aYOUGOV  : What side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine have Britons experienced?
PU
06/23YOUGOV  : Eric Cantona ad on target for Sports Direct
PU
06/23YOUGOV  : What's stopping consumers from watching women's sports? Lack of covera..
PU
06/23RELATIONSHIPS : how long should you wait before having sex, meeting the parents ..
PU
06/23YOUGOV  : Worldwide trust in news up – but turning confidence into profit ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 167 M 233 M 233 M
Net income 2021 13,9 M 19,3 M 19,3 M
Net cash 2021 41,6 M 57,9 M 57,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 84,0x
Yield 2021 0,47%
Capitalization 1 312 M 1 833 M 1 826 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,60x
EV / Sales 2022 6,78x
Nbr of Employees 1 146
Free-Float 89,5%
Chart YOUGOV PLC
Duration : Period :
YouGov plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YOUGOV PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 11,85 GBX
Average target price 1 206,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 10 077%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephan Shakespeare Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexander George McIntosh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Roger George Parry Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Douglas Rivers Chief Scientist
Russell Feldman Director-Digital, Media & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YOUGOV PLC13.40%1 833
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC18.45%8 862
FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.2.82%829
INTAGE HOLDINGS INC.37.05%558
MACROMILL, INC.30.15%314
SYSTEM1 GROUP PLC27.89%41