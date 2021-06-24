YouGov : European football's biggest Buzz movers for June 2021

Opinion of some of the football clubs involved in the ill-received European Super League proposal has started to rebound following a dramatic drop in Buzz scores earlier in the year, YouGov Sport data shows.

Each month, YouGov Sport highlights the football clubs that saw the biggest month-over-month increase in Buzz scoresin the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Germany, and France.

A club's Buzz score is a net measure based on responses to two questions: 'Over the past two weeks, which of the following teams have you heard something positive about?' and 'Now which of the following teams have you heard something negative about?'

Between May 21 and June 21, Manchester United(+24), Liverpool (+23.6), Chelsea (+18.8), Arsenal (+17.5), and Tottenham Hotspur (+16.2) saw the highest Buzz score jump in the UK of any football club, marking a recovery from the lows reported following the April announcement of the European Super League. While each of these five clubs have posted dramatic score increases since, Manchester, Arsenal and Tottenham still have sub-zero scores, meaning Brits continue to hear more negative things about these properties than positive.

In Spain, La Liga champions Atletico Madrid saw the highest hike in Buzz in June, jumping nearly 14 points since they defeated Real Madrid in May to claim the championship. Villarreal C.F., who beat out Manchester Unted to win the Europa League, also saw a significant 11.7-point boost to their Buzz score. Other big movers in Spain include Juventus (+3.1 points), Liverpool (+2.4) and Lyon (+2.4).

Juventus tops the list of biggest Buzz movers in Italy, clocking a 16-point jump, despite falling short of the Serie A championship. Massimiliano Allegri, who won five straight Serie A titles with Juventus as head coach, returned to Juventus in late May. Serie A second-place club A.C. Milan is the only other Italian team on our list of biggest movers for June, registering a 14.2-point increase. Other clubs that experienced notable score changes in Italy are Chelsea F.C. (+8.4), Atletico Madrid (+5.9) and Real Madrid (+4.4).

We move now to Germany, where Chelsea (+10.5), Liverpool (+7) and Athletico Madrid (+6.5)were the biggest Buzz score movers, more so than Bundesliga clubs F.C. Bayern Munich (+6.4) and FC Schalke 04 (+6.2).

In France, overall score changes were modest, with FC Girondins Bordeaux topping the list with a +5.9-point hike, ahead of LOSC Lille (+5.2), Juventus (+3.2), Liverpool (+2.8) and Stade Rennais F.C. (+2.8).

