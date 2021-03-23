YouGov : FY21 Half-Year Results

23 March 2021

Half-year results for the six months to 31 January 2021

-Robust underlying revenue and profit growth in line with expectations

-Reported results impacted by one-off items

-Continued investment in the business for further growth supported by a strong balance sheet

-Trading in the second half has started well on the back of a strong sales pipeline

Summary of Results Unaudited six months to 31 January 2021 £m Unaudited six months to 31 January 2020 £m Change % Underlying Change2 % Revenue 79.0 76.9 3% 9% Adjusted Operating Profit1 10.5 11.3 (7%) 15% Adjusted Operating Profit Margin (%)1 13.3% 14.8% (9.9%) 5% Statutory Operating Profit 7.4 9.5 (22%) - Adjusted Profit before Tax1 13.6 12.1 13% 37% Statutory Profit before Tax 7.8 9.2 (15%) - Adjusted Earnings per Share1 9.7p 8.7p 11% 44% Statutory Basic Earnings per Share 4.8p 6.2p (24%) -

1 Defined in the explanation of non-IFRS measures below.

2 Defined as growth in business excluding impact of current and prior period acquisitions and Kurdistan business closure, and movement in exchange rates.

Financial highlights

• Revenue growth of 3% with underlying2 growth of 9% to £79.0m and a solid sales pipeline weighted towards the second half of the financial year

• Statutory operating profit down 22% to £7.4m (HY20: £9.5m) impacted by an increase in deferred consideration on the back of better than expected performance of prior acquisitions

• Underlying2 operating profit (excluding impact of planned Kurdistan closure and foreign exchange movements) was up by 15%, representing an underlying2 operating profit margin of 14.2% (HY20: 13.5%). This growth was achieved despite absorbing an increased non-cash share-based payment charge of £2.5m (HY20: £0.9m)

• Adjusted profit before tax1 (excluding exceptional costs and share-based payment charge) up by 13% to £13.6m (HY20: £12.1m)

• Adjusted earnings per share1 up by 11% to 9.7p (HY20: 8.7p)

• Strong cash conversion of 92% (HY20: 93%)

• Robust balance sheet position maintained with net cash at half year end of £27.5m (31 January 2020: £27.2m) and no debt

Operational highlights

• Data Products revenue increased by 6% (8% from underlying2 business) to £26.5m

• Data Services revenue increased by 19% (18% from underlying2 business) to £21.8m, driven by strong demand for more tactical, fast turnaround projects

• Custom Research revenue decreased by 11% (2% growth from underlying2 business) to £30.1m, due to the planned closure of the Kurdistan operations

• Both Data Products and Custom Research have seen positive sales momentum with larger, more strategic projects coming through towards the end of the 2020 calendar year and in early 2021

• Mainland Europe delivered solid growth on the back of large contract wins, while the US and UK saw more moderate performance

• Further investment in panel recruitment of £6.1m (HY20: £4.2m) due to the continued global expansion into 15 new markets across Europe, South America, the Middle East and North Africa as well as higher recruitment in the US panel ahead of the presidential election

• Expanded YouGov Direct, a unique platform that offers rapid, self-serve research, to two new markets and completed its integration with YouGov Chat, a curated messaging platform

• Developed YouGov Safe, a new product enabling users to securely generate value from their personal data

• Completed the acquisition of Wizsight, a Turkish online-focussed research agency, allowing YouGov to establish operations in this growth market

Post-period highlights

• Acquisition of Canadian sports research firm Charlton Insights, expanding the Group's sports presence in North America

• Significant new contract wins with a major multinational media agency and a US-based game developer

Current trading and outlook

• The second half has started well, with a strong sales pipeline for the remainder of the financial year to 31 July 2021

• Current trading is in line with Board expectations for the full year

• Given the strength of our business model, strong cash balances and no debt, we will continue with investment in our strategic initiatives, technology and panels

Stephan Shakespeare, Chief Executive, said:

"We are extremely pleased with our performance in H1 as we continued to deliver against our strategy and demonstrate our resilience. During the period, our focus remained on providing connected data solutions, valuable opinions and consumer insights to our clients across the globe. We continue to innovate to better serve our clients and their changing needs. We have expanded our YouGov Direct offering, integrated it with YouGov Chat and YouGov Safe, and further expanded our panels to 15 more countries.

"We have entered the second half with confidence buoyed by growing new and existing client demand for our syndicated Data Products augmented by long-term custom trackers. The second half has started well and current trading is in line with Board expectations for the full year".

Analyst presentation

A copy of the slides and a pre-recorded management presentation will be available online at https://corporate.yougov.com/investors/presentations/ shortly after the half-year results announcement is live on the Regulatory News Service (RNS).

Forward looking statements

Certain statements in this interim report are forward looking. Although the Group believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. As these statements involve risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Chief Executive Officer's Review

We are pleased to report another resilient set of results which clearly demonstrate our continued ability to execute against our stated strategy and relevance of our business proposition. In the period, YouGov delivered strong underlying revenue growth materially ahead of the market1. This performance was driven by both a resurgence in demand for more tactical, fast-turnaround projects during the period and a recovery in Mainland Europe following unification of our European teams and large contracts wins in the prior year. A shift in focus from a product-centric to a client-centric account management structure in the US and UK led to some temporary disruption at the start of the period. However, with the transition now complete, the new account management structure showed early signs of success, with our teams having secured larger and more strategic project wins towards the end of 2020, underpinning our confidence for the future. While adjusted and statutory profitability was impacted by the planned closure of the Kurdistan business, underlying2 operating profit margin continued to improve.

1 According to the ESOMAR Global Market Research Report published in September 2020, global research market turnover grew by 3.9% in 2019 (adjusted for inflation).

2 Defined as growth in business excluding impact of current and prior period acquisitions and Kurdistan business closure, and movement in exchange rates.

Factors contributing to this resilient performance include:

• Connected data proposition: Progress made in Mainland Europe to offer clients a connected data proposition centred around combining our rich syndicated dataset with custom trackers to enable more meaningful insights.

• Data Services: Strong demand for more tactical, fast-turnaround projects across most geographies.

• Sector diversification: The sports sector continued its solid growth while the consumer sectors began to recover after a tumultuous period. Our gaming and e-sports business has made good progress during the pandemic while our COVID-19 tracker has led to greater penetration into the healthcare and government segments.

• Panel expansion: Geographic expansion of our proprietary panel into 15 new markets on the back of client demand allowing sales teams to target more global contracts.

• Innovative technology: Continued evolution to bring our core data products and services onto a single platform while further developing our self-service and marketing activation offering to increase our relevance to clients.

Long-term strategic growth plan FY19-23 (FYP2)

We are now in the second year of our long-term strategic growth plan which is linked to YouGov's long-term incentive plan ("LTIP"). The previously announced LTIP performance targets for the 2019-23 performance period are:

• Double group revenue

• Double group adjusted operating profit margin3

• Achieve an adjusted earnings per share3 compound annual growth rate in excess of 30%

3 Defined in the explanation of non-IFRS measures below.

We are making good progress towards these three goals in what we have designated as the investment phase of the long-term growth plan. In this phase we are continuing to invest in our technological platforms, panels, support functions and new markets to enable us to scale further and make the most of the opportunities we see in our markets. We continue to focus on three strategic pillars: Data Integration, Ethical Activation and Public Value.