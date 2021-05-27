Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. YouGov plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YOU   GB00B1VQ6H25

YOUGOV PLC

(YOU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

YouGov : Where is demand for new cars the strongest and how are motorists budgeting?

05/27/2021 | 11:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

With some economies gathering steam, the auto industry will be looking to make good on the shortfall in sales that it saw in 2020. But how big is demand and what do motorists' budgets and intentions look like in 2021?

When it comes to buying a car, the intent varies heavily from market to market. A look at five key countries in YouGov Profiles - Australia, Germany, Great Britain, the UAE, and the US - shows that the proportion looking to purchase a vehicle can still be either significant, weak, or somewhere in-between. Two in five drivers based in the UAE, for example, plan to buy a new car in the next 12 months; in Great Britain (5%) and Germany, (9%), the proportion is fewer than one in ten and demand much weaker.

It's a similar story when it comes to buying used vehicles. Almost a quarter of the UAE drivers want to buy a second hand car (23%) in the next 12 months, and nearly as many Australians (19%) say the same. But, again, in Britain (8%) and Germany (7%) demand is much weaker - something which in itself will have a knock-on effect on the proportion of consumers in the market for a model fresh off the production line.

In fact, for Britons, making savings in their motoring budget may be more of a priority than spending on a new car. Some 16% plan to change their car insurance provider in the next year, compared to 10% of Emirati drivers, 8% of Germans, 7% of Australians, and just 5% of Americans. They're also much more likely to switch their breakdown cover (GB 8%; UAE 3%; US 2%; 1% Australia; 1% Germany). When compared against other nations, it paints either an unflattering picture of the British car insurance market or a describes a nation that shops around when it comes to motoring costs. This may have much to do with the relative ease of switching car insurance compared to other markets.

The leasing and finance market for cars varies from market to market. Fewer than one in ten drivers intend to lease a car in the next year across the globe but there are markets which are more icnlined towards this type of car ownership. Again, it's consumers in the UAE with the highest appetite for a new car via leasing - 7% of them plan to get a car this way in the next 12 months. The US comes second, at 6%, while demand for a leased vehicle is currently slacker in GB (4%), Germany (4%) and Australia (2%).

However, when we look at purchase history in Britain, it's not altogether surprising that leasing is a not a popular current option. Half of drivers (49%) bought their cars with cash, one in five (20%) used dealer financing, 14% traded in their old car, one in ten used a personal loan (9%), and just 5% leased it.

Methodology

YouGov Profiles is based on continuously collected data and rolling surveys, rather than from a single limited questionnaire. Profiles data is nationally representative and weighted by age, gender, education, region, and race. Learn more about Profiles.

Receive monthly topical insights about the auto industry, straight to your inbox. Sign up today.

Discover more Automotive content here

Disclaimer

YouGov plc published this content on 27 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2021 15:17:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about YOUGOV PLC
11:18aYOUGOV  : Where is demand for new cars the strongest and how are motorists budge..
PU
11:18aYOUGOV  : Which insurance policies are Britons most likely to switch?
PU
08:45aYOUGOV  : Sub-postmaster saga batters Post Office recruitment chances
PU
05/26YOUGOV  : Indian variant did not initially affect how comfortable English people..
PU
05/26YOUGOV  : Which of UK's football clubs are generating most Buzz?
PU
05/26YOUGOV  : Which ‘Friends' character do Brits think they are most like?
PU
05/25GLOBAL STUDY : Should overseas travelers carry a vaccine passport?
PU
05/25YOUGOV FRAMEWORK : Attitudes to investing
PU
05/25YOUGOV  : A closer look at gambling intentions around the Euros
PU
05/25A YEAR OF COVID-19 : Global attitudes to vaccination
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 167 M 237 M 237 M
Net income 2021 13,9 M 19,7 M 19,7 M
Net cash 2021 41,6 M 58,9 M 58,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 80,1x
Yield 2021 0,49%
Capitalization 1 250 M 1 766 M 1 771 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,23x
EV / Sales 2022 6,45x
Nbr of Employees 1 146
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart YOUGOV PLC
Duration : Period :
YouGov plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YOUGOV PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1 206,00 GBX
Last Close Price 1 130,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 10,6%
Spread / Average Target 6,73%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephan Shakespeare Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexander George McIntosh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Roger George Parry Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Douglas Rivers Chief Scientist
Russell Feldman Director-Digital, Media & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YOUGOV PLC8.13%1 766
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC29.90%9 719
FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.1.46%813
INTAGE HOLDINGS INC.31.74%546
MACROMILL, INC.30.90%325
SYSTEM1 GROUP PLC27.89%41