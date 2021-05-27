Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  YouGov plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YOU   GB00B1VQ6H25

YOUGOV PLC

(YOU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

YouGov : Which insurance policies are Britons most likely to switch?

05/27/2021 | 11:18am EDT
Insurance is meant to provide consumers with peace of mind in the event that their car breaks down, their home gets burgled, or their lives unexpectedly end. But how many Britons are happy with their providers?

Data from YouGov Profiles indicates that, among policyholders of any kind of insurance product, just two in five (39%) say they do not intend to switch a policy in the next 12 months, with 15% saying they don't know if they plan to change providers or not. That leaves 46% of policyholders looking to make a change.

As for the areas where they're looking to make it, nearly two in five Britons who have a fully comprehensive motor insurance policy (37%) say they plan to switch their provider in the next year. Of consumers with home/building contents insurance, a similar proportion (36%) want to change insurer in the coming 12 months, while almost a quarter of those with standalone home contents insurance (23%) say the same.

Among Britons with annual travel insurance, 15% intend to switch their provider, and the same proportion of pet insurance policyholders are planning on a change. Meanwhile, just 4% of those with private medical insurance plan to change their insurer. This may be because, as Britain offers healthcare that's free at the point of use, private medical insurance tends to be more of an employer benefit than an everyday necessity.

Britons with insurance policies tend to be active when they plan to switch. Seven in ten say they're either active or very active when they're shopping around for a new provider (70%) - rising to three-quarters of those with comprehensive motor insurance (75%). When searching for a new insurer, almost three in five (77%) use price comparison sites such as GoCompare, while three in ten (29%) use the websites of insurance providers or brokers that they know and nearly a fifth (18%) rely on word of mouth recommendations from friends and family. Some 14% use consumer financial advice websites such as Money Advice Service and MoneySavingExpert, while 8% say they still ring insurers and brokers on the phone to get a quote.

Methodology

YouGov Profiles is based on continuously collected data and rolling surveys, rather than from a single limited questionnaire. Data was gathered in May 2021. Learn more about Profiles.

Receive monthly topical insights about the banking and insurance industry, straight to your inbox. Sign up today.

Discover more banking and insurance content here

Disclaimer

YouGov plc published this content on 27 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2021 15:17:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 167 M 237 M 237 M
Net income 2021 13,9 M 19,7 M 19,7 M
Net cash 2021 41,6 M 58,9 M 58,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 80,1x
Yield 2021 0,49%
Capitalization 1 250 M 1 766 M 1 771 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,23x
EV / Sales 2022 6,45x
Nbr of Employees 1 146
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart YOUGOV PLC
Duration : Period :
YouGov plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YOUGOV PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1 206,00 GBX
Last Close Price 1 130,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 10,6%
Spread / Average Target 6,73%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephan Shakespeare Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexander George McIntosh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Roger George Parry Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Douglas Rivers Chief Scientist
Russell Feldman Director-Digital, Media & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YOUGOV PLC8.13%1 766
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC29.90%9 719
FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.1.46%813
INTAGE HOLDINGS INC.31.74%546
MACROMILL, INC.30.90%325
SYSTEM1 GROUP PLC27.89%41