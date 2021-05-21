Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. YouGov plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YOU   GB00B1VQ6H25

YOUGOV PLC

(YOU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

YouGov : Young Britons are turning their backs on the monarchy

05/21/2021 | 04:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A greater number of 18-24 year-olds now want an elected head of state rather than a monarchy, with attitudes shifting significantly in recent years

Attitudes among young people to the monarchy have changed substantially since 2019. YouGov data from a number of our 2021 polls on the monarchy so far shows that 41% of 18-24 year olds now say Britain should have an elected head of state, while only 31% would like to see the monarchy continue.

The results, which are likely to be cause for concern for Buckingham Palace, come after a turbulent start to 2021, with Harry and Meghan's controversial Oprah interview in March and Prince Philip's passing in April.

Young Britons were still clearly in favour of the monarchy as recently as two years ago. Across our polls in 2019 - the year of Prince Andrew's catastrophic Newsnight appearance - approaching half of 18-24 year olds (46%) were in favour of the monarchy. Only a quarter (26%) preferred an elected state head.

By 2020, however, the share of 18-24 year olds in favour of the monarchy slipped to 40%, while support for an elected head of state rose to 37% - an increase of 11 points. This was another rocky year for the Royal Family, with the Sussexes announcing their resignation and further allegations that Prince Andrew had misled Emily Maitlis about details relating to his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Older Britons still strongly support the monarchy

While young people's views of the monarchy as an institution appear to be souring, changes among the population as a whole have been more subtle. Three in five Britons (61%) still support the monarchy, while a quarter (24%) would prefer an elected head of state. This is a small change from 2019, when two thirds (65%) were behind the firm, and a fifth (19%) would rather get rid of it.

Opinions among people aged 25 to 49 have also only shifted very slightly, with half (53%) now in favour of a monarchy - down from 58%. About a quarter (27%) would like to opt for an elected state head, up 4 points.

Older age groups remain firm in their views. Seven in ten 50-64 year olds (70%) still support the monarchy, which is the same as in 2019 (71%). The same goes for those aged 65 and above, with 81% in favour - similar to two years previously (82%).

See the full results for 2019, 2020 and 2021

Disclaimer

YouGov plc published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 08:28:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about YOUGOV PLC
04:29aYOUGOV  : Young Britons are turning their backs on the monarchy
PU
05/20YOUGOV  : What do Londoners make of David Hockney's London Underground art?
PU
05/20COVID-19 RULES : what is the government telling us to do? Britons aren't sure
PU
05/20COVID-19 GLOBAL BEHAVIOURS AND ATTIT : How preventive behaviours changed during ..
PU
05/20YOUGOV  : How do Britons think the government should handle contracts in times o..
PU
05/19YOUGOV  : BA staff ad gives brand a reputation takeoff
PU
05/19YOUGOV  : Most consumers trust review sites. Here's what they use them for most
PU
05/19YOUGOV  : Consumer confidence approaches five-year high
PU
05/19YOUGOV  : Half of Brits say they would support a large increase of housebuilding..
PU
05/18YOUGOV  : What does 'woke' mean to Britons?
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 167 M 237 M 237 M
Net income 2021 13,9 M 19,7 M 19,7 M
Net cash 2021 41,6 M 59,0 M 59,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 79,8x
Yield 2021 0,49%
Capitalization 1 245 M 1 763 M 1 765 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,20x
EV / Sales 2022 6,42x
Nbr of Employees 1 146
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart YOUGOV PLC
Duration : Period :
YouGov plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YOUGOV PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1 206,00 GBX
Last Close Price 1 125,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 11,1%
Spread / Average Target 7,20%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephan Shakespeare Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexander George McIntosh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Roger George Parry Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Douglas Rivers Chief Scientist
Russell Feldman Director-Digital, Media & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YOUGOV PLC7.66%1 763
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC30.43%9 748
FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.5.44%838
INTAGE HOLDINGS INC.28.82%525
MACROMILL, INC.34.78%322
SYSTEM1 GROUP PLC27.89%41