  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. YouGov plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YOU   GB00B1VQ6H25

YOUGOV PLC

(YOU)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:52:25 2023-01-27 am EST
990.00 GBX   -1.00%
04:14aStocks down; Bestway takes 4.5% Sainsbury's stake
AN
04:07aBestway's Sainsbury's Stake Buy Surprising, Shore Says
DJ
03:34aYouGov says client spending boosts growth, UK demand recovers
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

YouGov says client spending boosts growth, UK demand recovers

01/27/2023 | 03:34am EST
(Alliance News) - YouGov PLC on Friday said it saw continued growth in the first half, with the US as its major growth driver.

The London-based research and data analytics company said it delivered a continued growth in the first half, across most of its divisions and geographies.

The company noted that growth "has largely been driven by clients spending on strategic market research", which accelerated its panel-based custom research, and provided more opportunities for multi-year contracts.

YouGov said the US was the main geographical catalyst of growth, with significant market opportunities opening up in key sectors, including technology. UK demand has recovered despite a recessionary market, the company said, with a strong performance delivered in the first half.

"As a result of this resilient performance in the first half, we remain cautiously optimistic on the group's prospects for FY23 and aim to maintain momentum as we approach the final stretch of our current long-term strategic growth plan to 31 July 2023," the company said.

YouGov noted that it has a robust sales pipeline going into the second half of financial 2023, supported by its investment in technological capabilities and its international reach. The company said it expects to achieve top-line growth for the full year, in line with market expectations, with aims for further growth in its next strategic growth plan.

YouGov shares were down 0.8% trading at 992.00 pence per share on Friday morning in London.

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

