(Alliance News) - YouGov PLC on Monday said that Chief Business Officer Sundip Chahal will step down from his role with immediate effect.

According to the London-based research and data analytics group, Chief Operating Officer Lynda Vivian will succeed Chahal in managing the integration of GfK's Consumer Panel Services.

Additionally, YouGov said Vivian will continue to focus focus on the delivery of YouGov's Platform model, in line with the company's strategic growth plan.

Following Chahal's resignation, the firm added that its nomination committee would be reviewing board composition.

"Sundip played a central role in leading and managing the team and has overseen the growth at YouGov over the years both in his previous role as chief operating officer and more recently as chief business officer. In recent months, he has played an important part in progressing the acquisition of GfK's Consumer Panel Services, and I am pleased to share that the integration is advancing well following completion of the acquisition in January," said Non-Executive Chair Stephan Shakespeare.

YouGov shares were trading 0.4% higher at 1,235.00 pence each in London on Monday morning.

