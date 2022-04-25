Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Young Optics Inc.
  News
  Summary
    3504   TW0003504007

YOUNG OPTICS INC.

(3504)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-21
68.50 TWD   -3.93%
Summary 
Summary

Young Optics : Announces of the company 2022Q1 financial report

04/25/2022 | 04:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Young Optics Inc.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/25 Time of announcement 16:38:42
Subject 
 Young Optics Inc. Announces of the company 2022Q1
financial report
Date of events 2022/04/25 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2022/04/25
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/04/25
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2022/01/01~2022/03/31
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):1,201,967
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):219,530
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):16,353
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):32,551
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):23,370
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):21,735
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):0.19
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):6,121,609
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):2,853,570
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):3,257,377
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:NONE

Disclaimer

YOI - Young Optics Inc. published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 08:48:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 4 563 M 156 M 156 M
Net income 2021 26,4 M 0,90 M 0,90 M
Net Debt 2021 331 M 11,3 M 11,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 511x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 813 M 266 M 266 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,79x
EV / Sales 2021 3,01x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 35,2%
Chart YOUNG OPTICS INC.
Duration : Period :
Young Optics Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YOUNG OPTICS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chih Hung Hsu General Manager
Ya Jung Chang Chief Financial Officer & Head-Accounting
Jing-Zhou Huang Chairman
Ching-Chou Huang Chairman
Han Ping D. Shieh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YOUNG OPTICS INC.-41.70%266
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-0.48%49 104
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-20.60%41 493
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-41.06%31 542
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-53.00%8 235
JABIL INC.-18.32%8 114