Young Optics : Announces of the company 2022Q1 financial report

Statement

1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of directors:2022/04/25 2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/04/25 3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX): 2022/01/01~2022/03/31 4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):1,201,967 5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):219,530 6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):16,353 7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):32,551 8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):23,370 9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):21,735 10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (NTD):0.19 11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):6,121,609 12.Total liabilities end of the period (thousand NTD):2,853,570 13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the period (thousand NTD):3,257,377 14.Any other matters that need to be specified:NONE