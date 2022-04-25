Young Optics : Announces of the company 2022Q1 financial report
04/25/2022 | 04:49am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Young Optics Inc.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/04/25
Time of announcement
16:38:42
Subject
Young Optics Inc. Announces of the company 2022Q1
financial report
Date of events
2022/04/25
To which item it meets
paragraph 31
Statement
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
directors:2022/04/25
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/04/25
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2022/01/01~2022/03/31
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):1,201,967
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):219,530
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):16,353
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):32,551
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):23,370
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):21,735
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):0.19
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):6,121,609
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):2,853,570
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):3,257,377
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:NONE
YOI - Young Optics Inc. published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 08:48:07 UTC.