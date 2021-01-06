Copper hits near 8-year high on more U.S. stimulus hopes

HANOI, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Copper prices climbed to their
highest in nearly eight years on Wednesday amid hopes for more
U.S. stimulus even as Senate runoff trends showed the control of
the crucial Senate chamber was still up for grabs.
Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock won a hotly contested
U.S. Senate race in Georgia TV networks and Edison Research
projected, but which party will control the chamber was up in
the air with a second contest still undecided.
"If the Democrats manage to take control of the Senate it is
seen as a bullish sign as President-elect Joe Biden will have an
easier time to get his policies through and his party has opted
for more stimulus than the Republicans," said commodities broker
Anna Stablum of Marex Spectron in a note.
Copper is often used as a gauge of global economic health.
Protests by locals at Las Bambas mine in Peru, run by
Australia-based MMG Ltd also underpinned prices.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose
as much as 1.3% to $8,103.50 a tonne, its highest since February
2013. The most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange increased 1.6% to 59,030 yuan
($9,144.00) a tonne at 0655 GMT.
LME aluminium advanced 0.5% to $2,051 a tonne and
zinc climbed 1.2% to $2,846.50 a tonne.
ShFE aluminium declined 0.3% to 15,410 yuan a
tonne, while zinc increased 1.6% to 21,365 yuan a
tonne.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chile's state-owned copper miner Codelco approved a
$1.383-billion budget for the overhaul of its aging Salvador
mine.
* South Korea's Youngpoong Corp is considering
various options, including legal appeals, against a government
order to shut down its 400,000-tonne Seokpo zinc smelter for two
months, sources said.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click
or
($1 = 6.4556 yuan)
