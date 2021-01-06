Log in
Young Poong Corporation    A000670   KR7000670000

YOUNG POONG CORPORATION

(A000670)
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange - 01/05
566000 KRW   +4.81%
Copper hits near 8-year high on more U.S. stimulus hopes
RE
Copper hits near 8-year high on more U.S. stimulus hopes

01/06/2021 | 02:41am EST
HANOI, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Copper prices climbed to their highest in nearly eight years on Wednesday amid hopes for more U.S. stimulus even as Senate runoff trends showed the control of the crucial Senate chamber was still up for grabs.

Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock won a hotly contested U.S. Senate race in Georgia TV networks and Edison Research projected, but which party will control the chamber was up in the air with a second contest still undecided.

"If the Democrats manage to take control of the Senate it is seen as a bullish sign as President-elect Joe Biden will have an easier time to get his policies through and his party has opted for more stimulus than the Republicans," said commodities broker Anna Stablum of Marex Spectron in a note.

Copper is often used as a gauge of global economic health.

Protests by locals at Las Bambas mine in Peru, run by Australia-based MMG Ltd also underpinned prices.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose as much as 1.3% to $8,103.50 a tonne, its highest since February 2013. The most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange increased 1.6% to 59,030 yuan ($9,144.00) a tonne at 0655 GMT.

LME aluminium advanced 0.5% to $2,051 a tonne and zinc climbed 1.2% to $2,846.50 a tonne.

ShFE aluminium declined 0.3% to 15,410 yuan a tonne, while zinc increased 1.6% to 21,365 yuan a tonne.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Chile's state-owned copper miner Codelco approved a $1.383-billion budget for the overhaul of its aging Salvador mine.

* South Korea's Youngpoong Corp is considering various options, including legal appeals, against a government order to shut down its 400,000-tonne Seokpo zinc smelter for two months, sources said.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

($1 = 6.4556 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 3 288 B 3,02 B 3,02 B
Net income 2020 - - -
Net cash 2020 261 B 0,24 B 0,24 B
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 1,77%
Capitalization 974 B 895 M 896 M
EV / Sales 2020 296x
EV / Sales 2021 257x
Nbr of Employees 555
Free-Float 19,3%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kang-In Lee President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Young-Min Park Co-Chief Executive Officer, VP & Director
Chang-Sub Bae Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Nam-Il Moon Senior MD & Head-Technology Research
Jeong-Su Shin Independent Director
