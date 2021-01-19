Log in
Youngevity International : Announces Declaration of Monthly Dividend for 1st Quarter 2021 for Series “D” Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock

01/19/2021 | 04:16am EST
SAN DIEGO, CA -January 19, 2021 - Youngevity International, Inc. (OTCM: YGYI), ('YGYI' or the 'Company'), today announced the declaration of its regular monthly dividend of $0.203125 per share of its 9.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (OTCM:YGYIP) for each of January, February and March 2021. The dividend will be payable on February 15, 2021, March 15, 2021 and April 15, 2021 to holders of record as of January 31, February 28 and March 31, 2021. The dividend will be paid in cash.

About Youngevity International, Inc.

Youngevity International, Inc. is a multi-channel lifestyle company operating in three distinct business segments including a commercial coffee enterprise, a commercial hemp enterprise, and a direct marketing enterprise. The Company features a multi country selling network and has assembled a virtual Main Street of products and services under one corporate entity, The Company offers products from the six top selling retail categories: health/nutrition, home/family, food/beverage (including coffee), spa/beauty, apparel/jewelry, as well as innovative services. For investor information, please visit YGYI.com. Be sure to like Youngevity on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contacts:

Youngevity International, Inc.
Dave Briskie
President and Chief Investment Officer
1 800 982 3189 X6500

Investor Relations

YGYI Investor Relations

*protected email*

Disclaimer

Youngevity International Inc. published this content on 19 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2021 09:15:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephan Wallach Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David Stephen Briskie President, Director & Chief Investment Officer
Michelle G. Wallach Chief Operating Officer
William G. Thompson Chief Financial Officer & Director
Brad Kenson Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YOUNGEVITY INTERNATIONAL, INC.8.82%10
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY12.02%18 346
NEXT PLC14.31%14 021
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY0.35%5 566
DUFRY AG-2.84%4 867
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC1.32%3 665
