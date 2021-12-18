Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Youngtimers AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTIV   CH0006326851

YOUNGTIMERS AG

(NTIV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Short bio of the incoming Member of the Board: Lorenzo Landini

12/18/2021 | 07:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LORENZO LANDINI

BIOGRAPHY

Lorenzo Landini has extensive experience with start-ups and emerging engineering companies, with 20 years' experience of strategic development in Asian markets.

From 1996 to 2014 he has been active in Shanghai (China) working for Italian companies importing into Europe and U.S.A. from China, Korea and Japan operating in the field of steel, mechanical & electronic components, acquiring technical experience and knowledge of the local business culture.

Following the opening of Chinese markets to wholly foreign own enterprises in 1998 he was one of the initial investors and founders to establish a WFOE in consulting, trading and production (3L Consulting Hong Kong Ltd - CEO, Shanghai Landini Mechanical Industry Co. Ltd - CEO) also creating joint ventures with foreign investors entering into Chinese market (Shanghai Annovi Reverberi Performance Pumps Co. Ltd - CEO).

In consideration of his strong experience in start-ups companies, from 2014 to 2018 he started his longstanding experience in the automotive sector as co-founder of Garage Italia Customs (Milan, Italy), a concept-to-product trendmaker creating fully customized limited-edition products (cars, race cars, boats, yachts, private jets) understanding customers' personalities and desires to create unique tailor-made products. He developed collaborations with main design centers of automotive groups (FCA Group - Ferrari, JEEP, Alfa Romeo - BMW Group, Pagani Automobili and Lamborghini Automobili).

Following the acquisition from AGIP (ENI) of the historical and most iconic Italian gas station, he transformed it into the landmark of customizations, Garage Italia Milano, an emotional place for car lovers with a design center, a merchandise shop and a starred restaurant.

Since 2020 he is CEO of Fondazione LAPS for the well-being of children and most vulnerable people in our society fighting against poverty, addictions, violence, and exclusion.

He is owner of LLandini, holding and consulting company supporting innovative start-ups providing expertise from the early stage to the development phase.

He is also currently CEO of Garage Italia Immobiliare & FB Garage Italia, in charge of the re-launch of the property as a hub for events and entertainment mostly targeting motor enthusiasts.

1

Disclaimer

Youngtimers AG published this content on 20 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2021 00:39:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about YOUNGTIMERS AG
12/18YOUNGTIMERS : Invitation to the EGM of Youngtimers AG
PU
12/18YOUNGTIMERS : Proxy and instruction card for the EGM of 20 December 2021
PU
12/18SHORT BIO OF THE INCOMING MEMBER OF : Lorenzo Landini
PU
12/18SHORT BIO OF THE INCOMING MEMBER OF : Svetlana Klochko
PU
12/18SHORT BIO OF THE INCOMING MEMBER OF : Victor Iezuitov
PU
12/16YOUNGTIMERS : Board Approves Acquisition of Garage Italia Finance
PU
11/29YOUNGTIMERS : Calls for an Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
11/09Youngtimers Asset Company AG Exits Purchase Obligation from a Put Option for up to 9.03..
PU
10/29The Company's Chairman of the Board of Directors – Adam Lindemann Has Increased H..
PU
10/26Youngtimers' Subsidiary Garage Italia Creates New Special Models Exclusively for Hertz
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 0,02 M 0,02 M 0,02 M
Net Debt 2020 0,42 M 0,45 M 0,45 M
P/E ratio 2020 55,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 16,1 M 17,5 M 17,4 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,04x
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float 11,0%
Chart YOUNGTIMERS AG
Duration : Period :
Youngtimers AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alexander Gilkes Chief Executive Officer
Osman Khan Chairman-Supervisory Board
Paulo Pinto Member-Supervisory Board
Patrick Jacques Girod Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YOUNGTIMERS AG168.00%17
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)50.23%74 080
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.86%24 502
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA15.73%16 114
HAL OPTICAL INVESTMENTS B.V.22.24%13 761
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)0.58%12 954