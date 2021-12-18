Short bio of the incoming Member of the Board: Lorenzo Landini

LORENZO LANDINI

BIOGRAPHY

Lorenzo Landini has extensive experience with start-ups and emerging engineering companies, with 20 years' experience of strategic development in Asian markets.

From 1996 to 2014 he has been active in Shanghai (China) working for Italian companies importing into Europe and U.S.A. from China, Korea and Japan operating in the field of steel, mechanical & electronic components, acquiring technical experience and knowledge of the local business culture.

Following the opening of Chinese markets to wholly foreign own enterprises in 1998 he was one of the initial investors and founders to establish a WFOE in consulting, trading and production (3L Consulting Hong Kong Ltd - CEO, Shanghai Landini Mechanical Industry Co. Ltd - CEO) also creating joint ventures with foreign investors entering into Chinese market (Shanghai Annovi Reverberi Performance Pumps Co. Ltd - CEO).

In consideration of his strong experience in start-ups companies, from 2014 to 2018 he started his longstanding experience in the automotive sector as co-founder of Garage Italia Customs (Milan, Italy), a concept-to-product trendmaker creating fully customized limited-edition products (cars, race cars, boats, yachts, private jets) understanding customers' personalities and desires to create unique tailor-made products. He developed collaborations with main design centers of automotive groups (FCA Group - Ferrari, JEEP, Alfa Romeo - BMW Group, Pagani Automobili and Lamborghini Automobili).

Following the acquisition from AGIP (ENI) of the historical and most iconic Italian gas station, he transformed it into the landmark of customizations, Garage Italia Milano, an emotional place for car lovers with a design center, a merchandise shop and a starred restaurant.

Since 2020 he is CEO of Fondazione LAPS for the well-being of children and most vulnerable people in our society fighting against poverty, addictions, violence, and exclusion.

He is owner of LLandini, holding and consulting company supporting innovative start-ups providing expertise from the early stage to the development phase.

He is also currently CEO of Garage Italia Immobiliare & FB Garage Italia, in charge of the re-launch of the property as a hub for events and entertainment mostly targeting motor enthusiasts.

