    NTIV   CH0006326851

YOUNGTIMERS AG

(NTIV)
Short bio of the incoming Member of the Board: Svetlana Klochko

12/18/2021 | 07:40pm EST
Svetlana Klochko

Svetlana brings 25 years of experience in corporate banking. She holds a Master in Finance degree from the George Washington university, Washington DC, USA. She started her career with JPMorgan as Risk analyst, and managed credit risk portfolios of several EM markets. Svetlana moved to Standard Bank International in position of Risk head and Management board member for Russia and CIS operation, overlooking the risk function encompassing credit, market and operational risk. In her role Svetlana was responsible for management of regional credit portfolio as well as for implementation of enhancements to risk management framework prompted by increasingly complex regulatory and market environment. Svetlana then moved to the business side. She currently serves as Head of corporate banking for Citi in Russia. She leads the coverage team responsible for transactional, lending, capital markets and global markets businesses, as well as contributes to the franchise governance in her role of Management board member.

Disclaimer

Youngtimers AG published this content on 20 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2021 00:39:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about YOUNGTIMERS AG
12/18YOUNGTIMERS : Invitation to the EGM of Youngtimers AG
PU
12/18YOUNGTIMERS : Proxy and instruction card for the EGM of 20 December 2021
PU
12/18SHORT BIO OF THE INCOMING MEMBER OF : Lorenzo Landini
PU
12/18SHORT BIO OF THE INCOMING MEMBER OF : Svetlana Klochko
PU
12/18SHORT BIO OF THE INCOMING MEMBER OF : Victor Iezuitov
PU
12/16YOUNGTIMERS : Board Approves Acquisition of Garage Italia Finance
PU
11/29YOUNGTIMERS : Calls for an Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
11/09Youngtimers Asset Company AG Exits Purchase Obligation from a Put Option for up to 9.03..
PU
10/29The Company's Chairman of the Board of Directors – Adam Lindemann Has Increased H..
PU
10/26Youngtimers' Subsidiary Garage Italia Creates New Special Models Exclusively for Hertz
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 0,02 M 0,02 M 0,02 M
Net Debt 2020 0,42 M 0,45 M 0,45 M
P/E ratio 2020 55,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 16,1 M 17,5 M 17,4 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,04x
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float 11,0%
Managers and Directors
Alexander Gilkes Chief Executive Officer
Osman Khan Chairman-Supervisory Board
Paulo Pinto Member-Supervisory Board
Patrick Jacques Girod Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YOUNGTIMERS AG168.00%17
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)50.23%74 080
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.86%24 502
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA15.73%16 114
HAL OPTICAL INVESTMENTS B.V.22.24%13 761
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)0.58%12 954