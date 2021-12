Short bio of the incoming Member of the Board: Victor Iezuitov

Victor Iezuitov

Victor brings on board 15+ experience in international business, corporate finance and e- commerce. Born in Russia in 1981, a Swiss resident, graduated in 2003 from Moscow State Linguistic University. He holds an Executive master's degree in Management from a joint program at BI Norwegian Business School, IFP Energies Nouvelles Paris and UC Berkeley "Center for Executive Education". Victor is currently Chief Executive Officer at Nexway - a leading e-commerce company based in Paris, France.