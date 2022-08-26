Youngtimers : 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Youngtimers AG Approves All Proposals by the Board of Directors

Listed on SIX Swiss Exchange - symbol YTME

ir.youngtimers.com

Corporate News

2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Youngtimers AG approves all proposals

by the Board of Directors

Basel (Switzerland), August 26, 2022

Youngtimers AG, a Basel-based investment Company listed in Switzerland (YTME: SIX), today held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. All proposals by the Board of Directors were approved unanimously by the shareholders.

The Company would like to thank the previous members of the Board of Directors, Massimiliano Iuliano, Victor Iezuitov and Svetlana Klochko who did not stand for re-election, for their great effort for the Company. Lorenzo Landini has been re-elected as member of the Board of Directors and Norman Hansen and Jan Schulmeister have been elected as new members of the Board of Directors and Norman Hansen as its Chairman. The Company would like to thank all shareholders for approving all proposals and the associated trust in the Company.

About Youngtimers AG

Youngtimers AG is a Swiss-listed investment Company specialized on media and creative industries. Youngtimers AG is listed in Switzerland (symbol YTME on SIX Swiss Exchange) and headquartered in Basel, for more information please refer to www.youngtimers.com.