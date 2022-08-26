Log in
    NTIV   CH0006326851

YOUNGTIMERS AG

(NTIV)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-08-24 am EDT
0.7500 CHF    0.00%
Youngtimers : 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Youngtimers AG Approves All Proposals by the Board of Directors

08/26/2022 | 02:31pm EDT
Listed on SIX Swiss Exchange - symbol YTME

ir.youngtimers.com

Corporate News

2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Youngtimers AG approves all proposals

by the Board of Directors

Basel (Switzerland), August 26, 2022

Youngtimers AG, a Basel-based investment Company listed in Switzerland (YTME: SIX), today held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. All proposals by the Board of Directors were approved unanimously by the shareholders.

The Company would like to thank the previous members of the Board of Directors, Massimiliano Iuliano, Victor Iezuitov and Svetlana Klochko who did not stand for re-election, for their great effort for the Company. Lorenzo Landini has been re-elected as member of the Board of Directors and Norman Hansen and Jan Schulmeister have been elected as new members of the Board of Directors and Norman Hansen as its Chairman. The Company would like to thank all shareholders for approving all proposals and the associated trust in the Company.

To follow Youngtimers AG add your name to our investor relations mailing list at ir.youngtimers.com/news/.

About Youngtimers AG

Youngtimers AG is a Swiss-listed investment Company specialized on media and creative industries. Youngtimers AG is listed in Switzerland (symbol YTME on SIX Swiss Exchange) and headquartered in Basel, for more information please refer to www.youngtimers.com.

Contact:

Youngtimers AG

Investor Relations

Elisabethenstrasse 18

Email: ir@youngtimers.com

4051 Basel

Web: ir.youngtimers.com

Disclaimer

Youngtimers AG published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 18:30:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 0,02 M - -
Net Debt 2020 0,42 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 55,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 46,5 M 48,3 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,05x
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float 7,65%
Chart YOUNGTIMERS AG
Duration : Period :
Youngtimers AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Massimiliano Iuliano Chairman
Lorenzo Landini Director
Svetlana Klochko Director
Victor Iezuitov Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YOUNGTIMERS AG-47.55%48
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-19.70%53 302
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED2.09%25 095
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-20.54%11 210
HAL TRUST-11.58%11 140
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-13.59%10 130