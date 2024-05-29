Listed on SIX Swiss Exchange - symbol YTME

ir.youngtimers.com

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Youngtimers AG approves all proposals

by the Board of Directors

Basel (Switzerland), May 29, 2024

Youngtimers AG, a Basel-based Company listed in Switzerland (YTME: SIX), today held its Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders. All proposals by the Board of Directors were approved by the shareholders with a significant majority.

Among other things, the Shareholders approved an ordinary capital increase allowing the Company to issue up to 12'000'000 new shares at an issue price of CHF 0.42 per share to be completed in the second half of 2024. The new shares are reserved for strategic partners in the visual effects, digital production and IP rights management industry. Furthermore, a capital band of CHF 13'022'848.86 (upper and lower limit) was implemented into the Company's Articles of Association.

The company would like to thank the previous members of the Board of Directors, Norman Hansen and Jan Schulmeister, who did not stand for re-election.

Christian Eich, Motoko Yoruzu and Mr. Renger Van Den Heuvel have been elected as new members of the Board of Directors together with Lorenzo Landini who has been confirmed as Member of the Board. Christian Eich has also been elected Chairman of the Board until the following AGM 2025.

Following the AGM, the Board of Directors has decided to appoint Renger Van Den Heuvel as Delegate of the Board of Directors. The updated strategy will be communicated upon completion of the Capital Increase and before the publication of Interim Financial Statements, due on 30 September 2024.

For the 2023 Annual Report and Financial Statements: https://ir.youngtimers.com/financial- reports/

For the 2024 Annual Shareholders meeting results: https://ir.youngtimers.com/meetings/

To follow Youngtimers AG add your name to our investor relations mailing list at ir.youngtimers.com/news/.