    NTIV   CH0006326851

YOUNGTIMERS AG

(NTIV)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:35 2022-07-26 am EDT
1.200 CHF   -4.00%
Youngtimers : Annual Report 2021

07/29/2022 | 05:43pm EDT
Youngtimers AG, Basel

Annual Report 2021

for the year ended 31 December 2021

29 July 2022

TABLE OF CONTENT

CHAIRMAN LETTER TO THE SHAREHOLDERS

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

REMUNERATION REPORT

AUDITOR'S REPORT ON REMUNERATION REPORT

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

AUDITOR'S REPORT ON CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

STATUTORY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

AUDITOR'S REPORT ON STATUTORY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

CHAIRMAN LETTER TO THE SHAREHOLDERS

Dear Shareholders,

2021 was the year of a big change for Youngtimers AG -- being effectively a dormant investment holding for several years, the Company had changed its name to Youngtimers AG at the AGM held in June 2021, replaced the board, completed recapitalization through CHF 35 million capital increase in July 2021, moved headquarters to Basel and acquired Garage Italia Customs S.r.l. as the first steps of its brand new business strategy to service the world of luxury lifestyle.

The unfortunate political events that followed culminating with the invasion of Ukraine in February of 2022 made Youngtimers' original business plans irrelevant for today's world - the Company's new large shareholders strongly felt that at this time the world did not need a new luxury business platform in the middle of Europe as it is being ravaged by war, economic turmoil, balkanization of global trade and displacement of millions of people.

Hence, we went back to the drawing board and made a lot of changes. The all new Youngtimers remains the work in progress, but the key areas of focus are already clear now.

First, we'll use our strong balance sheet for short term special situation investments in the business of e-commerce and media, targeting primarily European deals and focusing on the underbanked universe of the small/mid-cap listed companies. Youngtimers already managed to accomplish the first exit with Pininfarina of Italy and a partial exit with Talenthouse of Austria, both being profitable trades, with remaining investment in Talenthouse and several other investments being active today.

Second, while we remain the control shareholder in Garage Italia group originally established by our large shareholder Lapo Elkann, the board unanimously elected not to put further significant capital in the luxury cars vertical and adjacent businesses and Youngtimers already managed to successfully divest some of the related assets such as Petrolicious. We have also significantly impaired the value of our remaining assets pertinent to Garage Italia group to reflect the shift of our strategic focus to other business activities.

Third, Youngtimers AG is proactively looking for new growth opportunities where our capital and ability to add value and synergize with our tactical investments in Europe can make a difference. The Company's AGM in August is scheduled to amend the company's strategy to reflect the new global markets environment and the new business opportunities identified by our team and our shareholders, with the new plans to be communicated in September. In the meantime, tactical special situation minority investments in listed equities and bonds in the broadly defined media and ecommerce sectors remain Youngtimers' primary business and generate sufficient cash flows to sustain our operations.

As the world has changed dramatically in the first half of 2022, Youngtimers is quickly adopting and building the socially responsible sustainable investment and education business of the future. I am confident that thanks to extraordinary support of our shareholders and committed leadership, Youngtimers will be able to deliver and execute on a very strong investment case in the near future, with our balance sheet shored up for any turbulences and our focus being squarely on special situation investments in the broadly defined media and e-commerce space.

Stay tuned,

Massimiliano Iuliano

Chairman of the Board of Directors

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Youngtimers AG published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 21:42:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
