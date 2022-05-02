Youngtimers : Postponement of the Publication of the Annual Report and the Consolidated Financial Statements

Listed on SIX Swiss Exchange - symbol YTME ir.youngtimers.com

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to art. 53 LR

Postponement of the Publication of the Annual Report and the Consolidated Financial Statements

Basel (Switzerland), May 2, 2022

Youngtimers AG, a Basel-based investment Company listed in Switzerland (YTME: SIX) announces that it will postpone the publication of the Annual Report and the consolidated financial statements to May 31, 2022. The main reasons for the delay in preparing the 2021 Annual Report is in the fact that the Company acquired three new subsidiaries for the first time in the last financial year, namely Youngtimers Asset Company AG, CH-Basel ("YAC"), Garage Italia Customs S.r.l., IT-Milan, ("GIC"), and Youngtimers Media LLC, US-New York. These companies were not previously part of Youngtimers' scope of consolidation and now have much higher requirements for the depth and level of detail of their financial statements, which until now were only based on their applicable national accounting standards; in addition, YAC and GIC are subject to a regular audit for the first time.

These factors led to considerable additional work and the Company was not able to complete and present its audited financial statements on April 29, 2022, as it had been originally disclosed, and instead will do so on May 31, 2022.

The Company has therefore applied for extension to publish the 2021 Annual Report no later than May 31, 2022. On April 29, 2022, SIX Exchange Regulation AG has granted an extension and inter alia decided as follows [in German]:

I. Die Ausnahme von Aufrechterhaltungspflichten und damit der Aufschub der Publikation des Geschäftsberichts 2021 sowie die Einreichung dieses Berichts bei SIX Exchange Regulation AG bis spätestens Dienstag, 31. Mai 2022 wird unter folgendem Vorbehalt (lit. a) und unter folgenden Bedingungen (lit. b) genehmigt:

a.

SIX Exchange Regulation AG behält sich vor, allenfalls den Handel mit Effekten von Youngtimers vorübergehend einzustellen, wenn diese ihren Geschäftsbericht 2021 nicht bis spätestens Dienstag, 31. Mai 2022, 23.59 Uhr nach den Vorschriften zur Ad hoc-Publizität (Art. 53 Kotierungsreglement i.V.m. Richtlinie betr. Ad hoc-Publizität) veröffentlicht und bei SIX Exchange Regulation AG einreicht.

b. Die Youngtimers hat betreffend den vorliegenden Entscheid bis spätestens Montag,

2. Mai 2022, 7.30 Uhr, eine Medienmitteilung gemäss den Vorschriften zur Ad hoc-Publizität (Art. 53 Kotierungsreglement i.V.m. Richtlinie betr. Ad hoc Publizität) zu veröffentlichen. Diese Medienmitteilung hat:

− den vollständigen Wortlaut von Ziff. I des vorliegenden Entscheides an prominenter Stelle zu enthalten;

− die Gründe für die Verschiebung der Publikation und Einreichung des Geschäftsberichts 2021 zu erwähnen;

− die ungeprüften Schlüsselkennzahlen (Key Figures) wie Nettoumsatz, EBITDA, EBIT, Reingewinn/-verlust, Bilanzsumme, Eigenkapital etc. in Bezug auf das Geschäftsergebnis 2021 zu nennen.

English translation:

I. The exemption from maintenance obligations and thus the postponement of the publication of the Annual Report 2021 and the submission of this report to SIX Exchange Regulation AG by Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at the latest is subject to the following reservation (lit. a) and the following conditions (lit. b ) approved:

a. SIX Exchange Regulation AG reserves the right to temporarily suspend trading in Youngtimers securities if they do not submit their 2021 Annual Report by Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 11:59 p.m. at the latest in accordance with the provisions on Ad hoc Publicity (Art. 53 Listing Rules in conjunction with Directive regarding Ad hoc Publicity) and submitted to SIX Exchange Regulation AG.

b. Youngtimers must publish a media release regarding the present decision by Monday, May 2, 2022, 7.30 a.m. at the latest in accordance with the regulations on Ad hoc Publicity (Art. 53 Listing Rules in conjunction with the Directive on Ad hoc Publicity). This media release has: − to contain the complete wording of Section I of the present decision in a prominent place; − to mention the reasons for postponing the publication and filing of the Annual Report 2021; − to state the unaudited key figures such as net sales, EBITDA, EBIT, net profit/loss, total assets, equity, etc. in relation to the 2021 business results.



Youngtimers AG expects the following preliminary and unaudited key figures for 2021:

Net revenue CHF 5.4 MM EBITDA CHF 0.2 MM EBIT CHF -0.8 MM Net result CHF -0.6 MM Total assets CHF 34.5 MM Equity CHF 28.9 MM

