Youngtimers : Proxy and instruction card for the EGM of 20 December 2021

Extraordinary Shareholders' General Meeting (EGM) of 20 December 2021

As a holder of shares of Youngtimers AG I herewith issue the following instructions to the Independent Representative of Shareholders, Mr Andri Obrist, to represent me at the General Meeting according to my instructions given to him over the shareholders' account with www.sherpany.comor on this form.

Place, dateSignature

Please complete and return this form (including "Instructions to the Proxy" if applicable) together with the original of the registration form to Youngtimers AG or to Mr Andri Obrist, Marktplatz 18, 4001 Basel.

This form alone cannot be used as voting card for the General Meeting.

Instructions to the Proxy for the EGM of 20 December 2021

Agenda

Yes No Abstain 1. Election of additional Members of the Board of Directors 1.1 Election of Lorenzo Landini as Member of the Board of Directors    1.2 Election of Victor Iezuitov as Member of the Board of Directors    1.3 Election of Svetlana Klochko as Member of the Board of Directors   

If voting takes place on proposals submitted during the General Meeting by the Board of Directors or a shareholder, I hereby instruct the independent proxy to