    NTIV   CH0006326851

YOUNGTIMERS AG

(NTIV)
  Report
Youngtimers : Proxy and instruction card for the EGM of 20 December 2021

12/18/2021 | 07:40pm EST
Extraordinary Shareholders' General Meeting (EGM) of 20 December 2021

As a holder of shares of Youngtimers AG I herewith issue the following instructions to the Independent Representative of Shareholders, Mr Andri Obrist, to represent me at the General Meeting according to my instructions given to him over the shareholders' account with www.sherpany.comor on this form.

Place, dateSignature

Please complete and return this form (including "Instructions to the Proxy" if applicable) together with the original of the registration form to Youngtimers AG or to Mr Andri Obrist, Marktplatz 18, 4001 Basel.

This form alone cannot be used as voting card for the General Meeting.

Instructions to the Proxy for the EGM of 20 December 2021

Agenda

Yes

No

Abstain

1. Election of additional Members of the Board of Directors

1.1

Election of Lorenzo Landini as Member of the Board of Directors

1.2

Election of Victor Iezuitov as Member of the Board of Directors

1.3

Election of Svetlana Klochko as Member of the Board of Directors

If voting takes place on proposals submitted during the General Meeting by the Board of Directors or a shareholder, I hereby instruct the independent proxy to

Yes

No

Abstain

vote in favour of the proposal submitted by the Board of Directors

Disclaimer

Youngtimers AG published this content on 20 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2021 00:39:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 0,02 M 0,02 M 0,02 M
Net Debt 2020 0,42 M 0,45 M 0,45 M
P/E ratio 2020 55,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 16,1 M 17,5 M 17,4 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,04x
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float 11,0%
Managers and Directors
Alexander Gilkes Chief Executive Officer
Osman Khan Chairman-Supervisory Board
Paulo Pinto Member-Supervisory Board
Patrick Jacques Girod Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YOUNGTIMERS AG168.00%17
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)50.23%74 080
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.86%24 502
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA15.73%16 114
HAL OPTICAL INVESTMENTS B.V.22.24%13 761
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)0.58%12 954