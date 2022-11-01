Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Youngtimers AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTIV   CH0006326851

YOUNGTIMERS AG

(NTIV)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:36 2022-10-26 am EDT
1.070 CHF   -0.93%
09/29Youngtimers : Investors' Day on December 5, 2022￼
PU
08/26Youngtimers : 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Youngtimers AG Approves All Proposals by the Board of Directors
PU
08/24Youngtimers : Invitation to the AGM of Youngtimers AG
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Youngtimers : Publication of Preliminary Standalone Half-Year Key Figures

11/01/2022 | 12:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Listed on SIX Swiss Exchange - symbol YTME

ir.youngtimers.com

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to art. 53 LR

Publication of preliminary standalone Half-Year key figures.

Basel (Switzerland), October 31, 2022

Youngtimers AG, a Basel-based investment Company listed in Switzerland (YTME: SIX) is announcing its preliminary standalone Half-Year results in accordance with the extension granted by SIX Exchange Regulation AG on September 28, 2022.

The Company expects the following results on a standalone basis for the Half-Year ended June 30:

Net revenue - CHF 0.2 MM

EBITDA - CHF 0.2 MM

EBIT - CHF -0.3 MM

Net result - CHF -0.1 MM

Total assets - CHF 27.6MM

Equity - CHF 27.1MM

To follow Youngtimers AG add your name to our investor relations mailing list at ir.youngtimers.com/news/.

About Youngtimers AG

Youngtimers AG is a Swiss-listed investment Company specialized on media and creative industries. Youngtimers AG is listed in Switzerland (symbol YTME on SIX Swiss Exchange) and headquartered in Basel, for more information please refer to www.youngtimers.com.

Contact:

Youngtimers AG

Investor Relations

Elisabethenstrasse 18

Email: ir@youngtimers.com

4051 Basel

Web: ir.youngtimers.com

Disclaimer

Youngtimers AG published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2022 04:55:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about YOUNGTIMERS AG
09/29Youngtimers : Investors' Day on December 5, 2022￼
PU
08/26Youngtimers : 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Youngtimers AG Approves All P..
PU
08/24Youngtimers : Invitation to the AGM of Youngtimers AG
PU
08/24Youngtimers : Proxy and instruction card for the AGM of 26 August 2022
PU
08/24Short Bio Of The Incoming Member Of : Norman Hansen
PU
08/24Short Bio Of The Incoming Member Of : Jan Schulmeister
PU
08/04Youngtimers : Calls for Annual General Meeting
PU
07/29Youngtimers : Reports 2021 Financial Figures and Publishes Its Annual Report
PU
07/29Youngtimers : Annual Report 2021
PU
06/30Youngtimers : Postponement of the Publication of the Annual Report and the Consolidated Fi..
PU
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 0,02 M - -
Net Debt 2020 0,42 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 55,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 66,3 M 66,3 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,05x
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float 7,65%
Chart YOUNGTIMERS AG
Duration : Period :
Youngtimers AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Norman Hansen Chairman
Lorenzo Landini Director
Jan Schulmeister Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YOUNGTIMERS AG-25.17%67
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-21.08%51 447
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-20.58%19 516
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-24.00%10 711
HAL TRUST-18.30%10 130
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-12.97%9 843