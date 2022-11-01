Youngtimers : Publication of Preliminary Standalone Half-Year Key Figures

Listed on SIX Swiss Exchange - symbol YTME

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to art. 53 LR

Publication of preliminary standalone Half-Year key figures.

Basel (Switzerland), October 31, 2022

Youngtimers AG, a Basel-based investment Company listed in Switzerland (YTME: SIX) is announcing its preliminary standalone Half-Year results in accordance with the extension granted by SIX Exchange Regulation AG on September 28, 2022.

The Company expects the following results on a standalone basis for the Half-Year ended June 30:

Net revenue - CHF 0.2 MM

EBITDA - CHF 0.2 MM

EBIT - CHF -0.3 MM

Net result - CHF -0.1 MM

Total assets - CHF 27.6MM

Equity - CHF 27.1MM

About Youngtimers AG

Youngtimers AG is a Swiss-listed investment Company specialized on media and creative industries. Youngtimers AG is listed in Switzerland (symbol YTME on SIX Swiss Exchange) and headquartered in Basel, for more information please refer to www.youngtimers.com.