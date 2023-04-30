Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Youngtimers AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTIV   CH0006326851

YOUNGTIMERS AG

(NTIV)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:36:33 2023-04-17 am EDT
1.150 CHF   -11.54%
03:08pYoungtimers : Reports 2022 Results, Completes Reorganization, Un-Levers and Exits from All Legacy Investments
PU
2022Youngtimers : Exits Garage Italia, Streamlines Corporate Structure
PU
2022Youngtimers : Presentation for Youngtimers AG Investors' Day on December 5, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Youngtimers : Reports 2022 Results, Completes Reorganization, Un-Levers and Exits from All Legacy Investments

04/30/2023 | 03:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Listed at the Swiss Stock Exchange, YTME: SIX

ir.youngtimers.com

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to art. 53 LR

Youngtimers Reports 2022 Results, Completes Reorganization, Un-Levers and Exits from

All Legacy Investments

April 30, 2023, Basel (Switzerland), - Youngtimers AG, a 23-years old Swiss-listed investment company (YTME: SIX, also the "Company"), reports 2022 financial results reflecting completion of the reorganization and exit of all the legacy investments following change of strategy and leadership completed last year.

Youngtimers AG reports CHF 10.1 million loss for the 2022 calendar year, (CHF 11.7 million loss in 2021), largely caused by the divestment (loss of CHF 1.05 million) and impairment (loss of CHF 8.93 million) of non-core legacy assets such as investments in Garage Italia Group, Petrolicious and Talenthouse AG originally made under the previous management.

In a course of 2022, the Company has divested of all of its Swiss and international subsidiaries, streamlined its governance structure, and that helped to halve it administrative expenses (G&A of CHF 0.34 million in 2022 versus CHF 0.69 million in 2021). Youngtimers AG now reports no bank debt and no debt to any parties as of December 31, 2022 except for normal working capital liabilities of CHF 0.44 million (CHF 0.55 million in 2021).

"The new leadership of Youngtimers AG has delivered on its promise to re-build the Company as the lean investment holding business ready to make new investments and provide advisory services focusing on cross-border M&A and corporate restructuring and turnaround services going forward", commented Mr. Norman Hansen, the Chairman of Youngtimers AG.

To follow Youngtimers AG add your name to our investor relations mailing list at ir.youngtimers.com/news/.

About

Youngtimers AG is a Swiss-listed investment Company specialized on media and creative industries. Youngtimers AG is listed in Switzerland (symbol YTME on SIX Swiss Exchange) and headquartered in Basel, for more information please refer to www.youngtimers.com.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Youngtimers AG

Email: ir@youngtimers.com

Elisabethenstrasse 18

Web: ir.youngtimers.com

4051 Basel

Disclaimer

Youngtimers AG published this content on 30 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2023 19:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about YOUNGTIMERS AG
03:08pYoungtimers : Reports 2022 Results, Completes Reorganization, Un-Levers and Exits from All..
PU
2022Youngtimers : Exits Garage Italia, Streamlines Corporate Structure
PU
2022Youngtimers : Presentation for Youngtimers AG Investors' Day on December 5, 2022
PU
2022Youngtimers : Half-Year Results 2022
PU
2022Youngtimers : Publication of Preliminary Standalone Half-Year Key Figures
PU
2022Youngtimers : Investors' Day on December 5, 2022￼
PU
2022Youngtimers : 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Youngtimers AG Approves All P..
PU
2022Youngtimers : Invitation to the AGM of Youngtimers AG
PU
2022Short Bio Of The Incoming Member Of : Jan Schulmeister
PU
2022Short Bio Of The Incoming Member Of : Norman Hansen
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1,95  2,18  2,18 
Net income 2021 -10,8 M -12,1 M -12,1 M
Net cash 2021 7,96 M 8,93 M 8,93 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,94x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 69,2 M 77,8 M 77,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 41 500 420x
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float 7,65%
Chart YOUNGTIMERS AG
Duration : Period :
Youngtimers AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Norman Hansen Chairman
Lorenzo Landini Director
Jan Schulmeister Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YOUNGTIMERS AG-14.81%78
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)15.76%66 201
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED12.06%25 615
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA9.01%12 631
LIFCO AB (PUBL)34.08%10 340
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.-7.41%9 862
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer