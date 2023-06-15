Youngtimers : Terminates Discussions with JHD Technologies Limited

ir.youngtimers.com

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to art. 53 LR

Youngtimers AG Terminates Discussions with JHD Technologies Limited

June 15, 2023, Basel (Switzerland), - Following publication of "Information About Possible Material Transaction" on May 31, 2023 ("Original Publication"), Youngtimers AG has conducted further negotiations with the shareholders of JHD Technologies and decided against the Potential Transaction as defined in the Original Publication.

Youngtimers AG will move on to scout and evaluate other potential merger, acquisition, or business combination targets.

About Youngtimers AG

Youngtimers AG is a Swiss-listed investment Company focused on the European media, ecommerce, and lifestyle goods sectors. Youngtimers AG is listed in Switzerland (symbol YTME on SIX Swiss Exchange) and headquartered in Basel, for more information please refer to ir.youngtimers.com.

To follow Youngtimers AG add your name to our investor relations mailing list at ir.youngtimers.com/news/.

Contact

Youngtimers AG, Elisabethenstrasse 18, Basel

Email: ir@youngtimers.com

Web: ir.youngtimers.com