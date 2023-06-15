Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Youngtimers AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTIV   CH0006326851

YOUNGTIMERS AG

(NTIV)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30:27 2023-06-08 am EDT
1.300 CHF   +12.07%
05:50pYoungtimers : Terminates Discussions with JHD Technologies Limited
PU
06/07Youngtimers : Calls for Annual General Meeting
PU
06/01Youngtimers in Merger Talks with JHD Technologies
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Youngtimers : Terminates Discussions with JHD Technologies Limited

06/15/2023 | 05:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Listed at the Swiss Stock Exchange, YTME: SIX

ir.youngtimers.com

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to art. 53 LR

Youngtimers AG Terminates Discussions with JHD Technologies Limited

June 15, 2023, Basel (Switzerland), - Following publication of "Information About Possible Material Transaction" on May 31, 2023 ("Original Publication"), Youngtimers AG has conducted further negotiations with the shareholders of JHD Technologies and decided against the Potential Transaction as defined in the Original Publication.

Youngtimers AG will move on to scout and evaluate other potential merger, acquisition, or business combination targets.

About Youngtimers AG

Youngtimers AG is a Swiss-listed investment Company focused on the European media, ecommerce, and lifestyle goods sectors. Youngtimers AG is listed in Switzerland (symbol YTME on SIX Swiss Exchange) and headquartered in Basel, for more information please refer to ir.youngtimers.com.

To follow Youngtimers AG add your name to our investor relations mailing list at ir.youngtimers.com/news/.

Contact

Youngtimers AG, Elisabethenstrasse 18, Basel

Email: ir@youngtimers.com

Web: ir.youngtimers.com

Disclaimer

Youngtimers AG published this content on 15 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2023 21:49:49 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about YOUNGTIMERS AG
05:50pYoungtimers : Terminates Discussions with JHD Technologies Limited
PU
06/07Youngtimers : Calls for Annual General Meeting
PU
06/01Youngtimers in Merger Talks with JHD Technologies
CI
05/31Youngtimers : Information About Possible Material Transaction
PU
04/30Youngtimers : Reports 2022 Results, Completes Reorganization, Un-Levers and Exits from All..
PU
04/28Youngtimers AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
2022Youngtimers : Exits Garage Italia, Streamlines Corporate Structure
PU
2022Youngtimers : Presentation for Youngtimers AG Investors' Day on December 5, 2022
PU
2022Youngtimers : Half-Year Results 2022
PU
2022Youngtimers : Publication of Preliminary Standalone Half-Year Key Figures
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 3,78 M 4,23 M 4,23 M
Net income 2022 -10,1 M -11,3 M -11,3 M
Net cash 2022 11,4 M 12,7 M 12,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 -7,94x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 73,3 M 82,0 M 82,0 M
EV / Sales 2021 41,5x
EV / Sales 2022 18,5x
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float 7,65%
Chart YOUNGTIMERS AG
Duration : Period :
Youngtimers AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Norman Hansen Chairman
Andy Liu Chief Investment Officer
Lorenzo Landini Director
Jan Schulmeister Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YOUNGTIMERS AG-3.70%82
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)10.50%61 571
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED4.27%23 891
HAL TRUST1.67%11 728
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.18.64%10 691
LIFCO AB (PUBL)34.31%9 962
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer