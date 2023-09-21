EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Your Family Entertainment AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Your Family Entertainment AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



21.09.2023 / 12:35 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Your Family Entertainment AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: September 28, 2023

Address: https://www.yfe.tv/finanzberichte



21.09.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

