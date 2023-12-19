

Back to the roots: Smurfs celebrate their comeback on Fix&Foxi TV in new splendor.

Munich, December 19, 2023 - As part of their 65th anniversary, the popular Smurfs are making a spectacular comeback: Fix&Foxi TV is presenting the original Smurfs series in a new version that masterfully combines nostalgia and modern technology.

The happiness begins now with the launch of the first season on Fix&Foxi TV. This special premiere allows fans to reconnect with the series' familiar and beloved characters.

The connection between the Smurfs and Fix&Foxi TV goes back a long way, particularly through the Fix&Foxi comics that once helped the Smurfs make their breakthrough in Germany. This remastered series picks up on this historic relationship and offers fans a magical journey back into the world of the Smurfs, now in modernized picture quality.

Laurence Robinet, Chief Broadcast Officer at YFE, emphasizes the importance of this initiative: "On the 65th anniversary of the Smurfs, we are delighted to present this timeless series on Fix&Foxi TV. We are combining nostalgic memories with modern entertainment to create a cheerful atmosphere with the adventures in Smurfland, especially during the Advent season."

Julia Lee, Licensing Manager Audiovisual at IMPS: "We are happy about this partnership with Your Family Entertainment and are proud to bring the iconic Classic TV Series, The Smurfs, in a new remastered format to the Fix&Foxi TV audience! It is an exciting way to celebrate the 65th anniversary of The Smurfs all together!”

This special event promises to delight fans of all ages with a blend of warmth, humor and timeless entertainment. Get ready for an unforgettable experience with the Smurfs on Fix&Foxi TV.



About Your Family Entertainment AG (YFE):

The Munich-based German company Your Family Entertainment AG (WKN: A161N1, ISIN: DE000A161N14, abbreviation: RTV) (YFE) stands as a leading producer and distributor of high-quality children's and family programming. YFE owns and operates one of Europe's largest channel-independent libraries. Each content piece is meticulously curated to be educational, entertaining, and devoid of violence. Further expanding its offerings, YFE powers the globally recognized pay-TV channel "Fix&Foxi TV", the free-to-air "RiC TV", and a myriad of mobile and digital channels. In December 2021, YFE celebrated a strategic alliance by welcoming Kartoon Studios (NYSE: TOON) as its significant shareholder, forging a robust path to a global "Content with a Purpose" collaboration.

About Fix&Foxi TV

Fix&Foxi TV is the award-winning channel from Europe for children and the whole family – hosted by the adorable and famous twin foxes, Fix&Foxi TV shows an optimal mix of pedagogically valuable entertainment and educational content as well as monthly highlights and first runs with its 24-hour program. All programs on Fix&Foxi TV are high-quality, non-violent, entertaining and therefore guaranteed "kids safe" and "brand safe".

Fix&Foxi TV coverage

Germany: a.o. 1&1, AEP Plückhahn, Amazon Fire TV App, Amazon Prime Video, AWE, Datel Dessau, Deutsche Glasfaser, M7, M-net, NetCologne, New.SW, Pÿur, O2 Powered by Waipu TV, RFT Kabel Brandenburg, Save TV, S+K Halle, Telekom Deutschland, Waipu TV, Wilhelm.tel, Willy.tel, Vodafone / Luxembourg: Post Telecom, Visual Online, Tango TV / Austria: a.o. A1, CableLink/Salzburg AG, HD Austria, H3G, Kabelplus, KTV Lampert, LIWEST, M7, Magenta AT, Ocilion, Salzburg AG, SimpliTV, Stadtwerke Judenburg / Switzerland: a.o. Digital Cable Group, Quickline, M7, Ocilion, Salt, Swisscom/blue TV





About, PEYO and IMPS (International Merchandising Promotions & Services):

IMPS is the official licensor of the little blue characters ‘The Smurfs.’ Over the years, IMPS has worked in close collaboration with its agents worldwide to develop successful licensed merchandising, retail and co-branded promotions, publishing activities, digital and video games, broadcasting deals, theme parks, live shows, and family entertainment experiences, that have secured the everlasting success of the Smurfs. IMPS is run by Véronique Culliford, the daughter of Pierre Culliford, the creator of the Smurfs, who is better known under his pseudonym Peyo. Véronique has run IMPS since 1984 and controls with LAFIG Belgium the rights to the Smurfs characters and the Smurfs licensing worldwide.

About THE SMURFS™:

Blue and cute, standing only three apples high, the Smurfs value team spirit, loyalty, optimism, fun and respect for nature. They might be hard to tell apart at first, however, each Smurf has his or her own particularity. They live in a village full of mushroom-shaped houses, hidden in the heart of a magic forest where few people venture to go. Born in a comic book in 1958, Peyo’s little blue characters have been spreading happiness and entertaining kids and families for generations. The Smurfs animated series became a worldwide phenomenon in the 1980’s (1981-1989). A new The Smurfs animated series (2021) is now airing worldwide on Nickelodeon and streaming worldwide on Netflix. A new Smurfs movie produced and distributed by Paramount Pictures/Nickelodeon Animation and starring Rihanna as Smurfette has been recently announced with a February 2025 theatrical release.







