  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Deutsche Boerse AG
  Your Family Entertainment AG
  News
  Summary
    RTV   DE000A161N14

YOUR FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT AG

(RTV)
  Report
Delayed Deutsche Boerse AG  -  02:14 2022-12-14 am EST
2.320 EUR    0.00%
02:43aDd : Your Family Entertainment AG: Dr. Stefan Piëch, Purchase of 3,333 shares through exercise of subscription rights (DE000A32VNX9).
EQ
12/13Your Family Entertainment Ag : Strategic Cooperation with Genius Brands International develops further: Launch of new programs branded “Kartoon Genius!” on Fix&Foxi TV
EQ
11/24Dd : Your Family Entertainment AG: Dr. Stefan Piëch, Granting of 35,296 subscription rights as part of a capital increase with subscription rights.
EQ
DD: Your Family Entertainment AG: Dr. Stefan Piëch, Purchase of 3,333 shares through exercise of subscription rights (DE000A32VNX9).

12/14/2022 | 02:43am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.12.2022 / 08:40 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Piëch

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Your Family Entertainment AG

b) LEI
391200LLYJPMY4QWMB39 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A161N14

b) Nature of the transaction
Purchase of 3,333 shares through exercise of subscription rights (DE000A32VNX9).

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
3.00 EUR 9999.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
3.0000 EUR 9999.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
13/12/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


14.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Your Family Entertainment AG
Türkenstraße 87
80799 München
Germany
Internet: www.yfe.tv

 
End of News EQS News Service

79917  14.12.2022 CET/CEST

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 4,80 M 5,11 M 5,11 M
Net income 2022 1,10 M 1,17 M 1,17 M
Net cash 2022 5,08 M 5,41 M 5,41 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 33,0 M 35,2 M 35,2 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,82x
EV / Sales 2023 4,37x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 9,07%
Chart YOUR FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT AG
Duration : Period :
Your Family Entertainment AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,32 €
Average target price 3,80 €
Spread / Average Target 63,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Piëch Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Huber Chief Financial Officer
Hans-Sebastian Graf von Wallwitz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Wendeln Chief Operating Officer, MD & Director
Johannes Thun-Hohenstein Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YOUR FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT AG17.77%35
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.-52.81%7 274
TOHO COMPANY LTD8.02%6 922
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.-7.34%3 917
CHINA FILM CO.,LTD.6.79%3 678
ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LIMITED-5.63%2 289