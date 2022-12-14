|
DD: Your Family Entertainment AG: Dr. Stefan Piëch, Purchase of 3,333 shares through exercise of subscription rights (DE000A32VNX9).
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
14.12.2022 / 08:40 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|Dr.
|First name:
|Stefan
|Last name(s):
|Piëch
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Your Family Entertainment AG
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A161N14
b) Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of 3,333 shares through exercise of subscription rights (DE000A32VNX9).
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|3.00 EUR
|9999.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|3.0000 EUR
|9999.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
14.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Your Family Entertainment AG
|
|Türkenstraße 87
|
|80799 München
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.yfe.tv
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
79917 14.12.2022 CET/CEST
© EQS 2022
|
|All news about YOUR FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT AG
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
4,80 M
5,11 M
5,11 M
|Net income 2022
|
1,10 M
1,17 M
1,17 M
|Net cash 2022
|
5,08 M
5,41 M
5,41 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|29,0x
|Yield 2022
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
33,0 M
35,2 M
35,2 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|5,82x
|EV / Sales 2023
|4,37x
|Nbr of Employees
|-
|Free-Float
|9,07%
|
|Chart YOUR FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT AG
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|1
|Last Close Price
|2,32 €
|Average target price
|3,80 €
|Spread / Average Target
|63,8%