DD: Your Family Entertainment AG: Dr. Stefan Piëch, Purchase of 3,333 shares through exercise of subscription rights (DE000A32VNX9).

14.12.2022 / 08:40 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Stefan Last name(s): Piëch

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Your Family Entertainment AG

b) LEI

391200LLYJPMY4QWMB39

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A161N14

b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of 3,333 shares through exercise of subscription rights (DE000A32VNX9).

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 3.00 EUR 9999.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 3.0000 EUR 9999.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

13/12/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

