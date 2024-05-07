Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.05.2024 / 10:16 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: F & M Film und Medien Beteiligungs GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Piëch
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Your Family Entertainment AG

b) LEI
391200LLYJPMY4QWMB39 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A161N14

b) Nature of the transaction
Sale of shares based on a purchase option for 200,000 shares on the basis of an option agreement.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1.00 EUR 200000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1.00 EUR 200000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
30/04/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Your Family Entertainment AG
Türkenstraße 87
80799 München
Germany
Internet: www.yfe.tv

 
