

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



07.05.2024 / 10:16 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: F & M Film und Medien Beteiligungs GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Stefan Last name(s): Piëch Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Your Family Entertainment AG

b) LEI

391200LLYJPMY4QWMB39

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A161N14

b) Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares based on a purchase option for 200,000 shares on the basis of an option agreement.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 1.00 EUR 200000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 1.00 EUR 200000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

30/04/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

