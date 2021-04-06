PRESS RELEASE : Your Family Entertainment AG: Renowned award for Stefan Piëch and his team at Your Family Entertainment AG for fighting violence and overstimulation in family television

DGAP-News: Your Family Entertainment AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Your Family Entertainment AG: Renowned award for Stefan Piëch and his team at Your Family Entertainment AG for fighting violence and overstimulation in family television 2021-04-06 / 09:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate News Your Family Entertainment AG (WKN A161N1; ISIN DE000A161N14) Munich, April 06, 2021 Renowned award for Stefan Piëch and his team at Your Family Entertainment AG for fighting violence and overstimulation in family television. Dr. Stefan Piëch, CEO of Your Family Entertainment AG, receives the 10th award of the International Brand Colloquium. The 13-member, top-class and independent jury selected Stefan Piëch from 12 nominees as the winner of the 10th award of the International Brand Colloquium. The jury was particularly impressed by the fact that Stefan Piëch "would like to make the world a little bit better and thus begin with our future - with our children", says Prof. Dr. Guido Quelle, managing partner of Mandat Managementberatung and chairman of the international brand colloquium. "How Stefan Piëch goes his own way in an entrepreneurial, personal and voluntary way and pays attention to a topic that can positively enrich many lives every day, impressed us as a jury very much". The TV entrepreneur receives the award for his work against overstimulation and violence in children's television. With the nomination, the jury of the award would like to support Stefan Piëch and Your Family Entertainment AG in their concerns and create awareness so that children and young people can spend time in front of the screens that uplifts them and does not cause lasting damage. Stefan Piëch and the Your Family Entertainment AG team produce and distribute children's and family programs that convey child-friendly content, positive values ??and creativity, are also educational and, of course, non-violent - and that fits the image of the International Brand Colloquium, to find a worthy winner this year. Stefan Piëch follows, among others, dm- founder Professor Götz Werner, Mag. Carl Manner or Dr. Alfred Hudler, CEO of Ottakringer Getränke AG. "We are very grateful for the award, which goes to the entire Your Family Entertainment AG team, their investors and the supervisory board. The last 15 years have been demanding, because we have a great deal of responsibility and the time that children and young people spend in front of the devices must and can be better used - that's exactly why we give our best every day", says Piëch, CEO of Your Family Entertainment AG. "After the Hot Bird Award 2011 and the Eutelsat Award 2016 for our PayTV channel Fix & Foxi, this is now the third award for our family media and their impact. Many thanks to the top-class jury to select us from 12 nominees for this award. It spurs us on to set new standards: War is no Star - war must not play a role on the screens in preschool age". With the TV channels Fix & Foxi in German, English, Spanish, Arabic and Bulgarian, the free TV channel RiC in German, the English-language channel RiC.today and the world's first Slovak-language children's channel RiK in Slovakia, Your Family Entertainment AG sets new standards with a quota of 60% in-house production. In numerous productions such as "Albert Asks: Life - what is that", "Oscar the balloonist" or in the production "Rattatui!", which was awarded with the most prestigious German Award Goldener Spatz (golden sparrow), topics such as environmental protection, social skills and inclusion play a decisive role. The award ceremony will take place during the 18th International Brand Colloquium on September 9, 2021 in the Seeon Abbey in Chiemgau, Germany. About mandate management consulting Mandat Managementberatung GmbH supports companies in growing healthily and profitably. She accompanies her clients in the conception and development as well as in the implementation of growth initiatives. The team has cross-industry and cross-border growth know-how in the fields of strategy and brand, processes and organization, as well as sales and expansion. Mandat can draw on more than 30 years of consulting experience. During this period, more than 600 projects were implemented for over 250 national and international clients in 19 countries. The focus is on the upper middle class in the DACH region. Mandat is based in Dortmund and has offices in London and New York. www.mandat.de About the International Brand Colloquium Since 2004, the International Brand Colloquium - in short: the Colloquium - has developed into one of the outstanding events for "Brand", "Strategy" and "Growth" in the German-speaking area. A selected field of participants of a maximum of 80 entrepreneurs, managing directors and board members is always on site. The International Brand Colloquium has been under the direction of the Dortmunder Mandat Managementberatung GmbH since 2012. www.internationales-marken-kolloquium.de About Your Family Entertainment AG The German company Your Family Entertainment AG ("YFE") (WKN [German security code number]: A161N1, ISIN: DE000A161N14, Abbreviation: RTV) is one of the leading producers and distributors of high-quality programs for children and families. It owns and operates one of the largest independent libraries in Europe, including well-known series such as "Enid Blyton", "Fix & Foxi" and "Altair". YFE focuses on engaging, educational and entertaining content, which is free of violence. Furthermore, YFE operates the award-winning pay-TV channel "Fix&Foxi" on four different continents, the free-to-air channel "RiC", its international pay-TV version "RiC.today" as well as several mobile TV streams and digital channels worldwide. Contact Your Family Entertainment AG Laurence Robinet Your Family Entertainment AG Nordendstrasse 64 80801 Munich Tel .: +49 (0) 89 99 72 71-0 Email: laurence.robinet@yfe.tv www.yfe.tv www.rictv.de www.fixundfoxi.tv =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-04-06 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Your Family Entertainment AG Nordendstr. 64 80801 München Germany Phone: +49 (0)89 997 271-0 Fax: +49 (0)89 997 271-91 E-mail: ir@yfe.tv Internet: www.yfe.tv ISIN: DE000A161N14 WKN: A161N1 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart EQS News ID: 1180831 End of News DGAP News Service =------------

1180831 2021-04-06

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 06, 2021 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)