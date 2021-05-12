PRESS RELEASE : Your Family Entertainment AG: Your Family Entertainment AG confirms WARBURG RESEARCH's expectations with 2020 year-end results

DGAP-News: Your Family Entertainment AG / Key word(s): Research Update Your Family Entertainment AG: Your Family Entertainment AG confirms WARBURG RESEARCH's expectations with 2020 year-end results 2021-05-12 / 11:26 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate News Your Family Entertainment AG (WKN A161N1; ISIN DE000A161N14) Munich, 12.05.2021 Your Family Entertainment AG confirms WARBURG RESEARCH's expectations with 2020 year-end results In the update report to its research study published in May 2021, independent Warburg Research analysts confirm a price target of EUR 1.40 and highlight additional price upside potential based on the value of IP rights: "The size of the film library in the area of children's and family programmes also remains of great importance. This applies not only to deliveries to existing customers, but also to the basic equipment of new players. This aspect is important, as the DCF valuation (WRe) does notinclude the strategic value for a potential rights buyer, which would be far more closely aligned with the value of the film rights (i.e. historical production costs EUR 11.50 per share)", concludes Warburg Research. The research update is now available on the Your Family Entertainment AG website at (Investor Relations section): https://www.yfe.tv/en/ir/research-analysis About Your Family Entertainment AG The German company Your Family Entertainment AG ("YFE") (WKN [German security code number]: A161N1, ISIN: DE000A161N14, ticker symbol: RTV) is one of the leading producers and distributors of high-quality programs for children and families. It owns and operates one of the largest independent libraries in Europe, including well-known series such as "Enid Blyton", "Fix & Foxi", and "Altair". YFE focuses on engaging, educational, and entertaining content, which is free of violence. Furthermore, YFE operates the award-winning pay-TV channel "Fix&Foxi TV" on four different continents, the free-to-air channel "RiC TV", its international pay-TV version "RiC.today" as well as several mobile TV streams and digital channels worldwide. Contact Your Family Entertainment AG Michael Huber Chief Financial Officer Nordendstrasse 64 80801 Munich, Germany Tel.: +49 (0) 89 99 72 71-0 E-Mail: michael.huber@yfe.tv www.yfe.tv www.rictv.de www.fixundfoxi.tv =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-05-12 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Your Family Entertainment AG Nordendstr. 64 80801 München Germany Phone: +49 (0)89 997 271-0 Fax: +49 (0)89 997 271-91 E-mail: ir@yfe.tv Internet: www.yfe.tv ISIN: DE000A161N14 WKN: A161N1 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart EQS News ID: 1195849 End of News DGAP News Service =------------

