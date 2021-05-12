Log in
    RTV   DE000A161N14

YOUR FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT AG

(RTV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PRESS RELEASE : Your Family Entertainment AG: Your Family Entertainment AG confirms WARBURG RESEARCH's expectations with 2020 year-end results

05/12/2021 | 05:28am EDT
DGAP-News: Your Family Entertainment AG / Key word(s): Research Update 
Your Family Entertainment AG: Your Family Entertainment AG confirms WARBURG RESEARCH's expectations with 2020 year-end 
results 
2021-05-12 / 11:26 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Corporate News Your Family Entertainment AG (WKN A161N1; ISIN DE000A161N14) 
Munich, 12.05.2021 
Your Family Entertainment AG confirms WARBURG RESEARCH's expectations with 2020 year-end results 
In the update report to its research study published in May 2021, independent Warburg Research analysts confirm a price 
target of EUR 1.40 and highlight additional price upside potential based on the value of IP rights: 
"The size of the film library in the area of children's and family programmes also remains of great importance. This 
applies not only to deliveries to existing customers, but also to the basic equipment of new players. This aspect is 
important, as the DCF valuation (WRe) does notinclude the strategic value for a potential rights buyer, which would be 
far more closely aligned with the value of the film rights (i.e. historical production costs EUR 11.50 per share)", 
concludes Warburg Research. 
The research update is now available on the Your Family Entertainment AG website at (Investor Relations section): 
https://www.yfe.tv/en/ir/research-analysis 
 
About Your Family Entertainment AG 
The German company Your Family Entertainment AG ("YFE") (WKN [German security code number]: A161N1, ISIN: DE000A161N14, 
ticker symbol: RTV) is one of the leading producers and distributors of high-quality programs for children and 
families. It owns and operates one of the largest independent libraries in Europe, including well-known series such as 
"Enid Blyton", "Fix & Foxi", and "Altair". YFE focuses on engaging, educational, and entertaining content, which is 
free of violence. Furthermore, YFE operates the award-winning pay-TV channel "Fix&Foxi TV" on four different 
continents, the free-to-air channel "RiC TV", its international pay-TV version "RiC.today" as well as several mobile TV 
streams and digital channels worldwide. 
 
 
Contact 
Your Family Entertainment AG 
Michael Huber 
Chief Financial Officer 
Nordendstrasse 64 
80801 Munich, Germany 
Tel.: +49 (0) 89 99 72 71-0 
E-Mail: michael.huber@yfe.tv 
www.yfe.tv 
www.rictv.de 
www.fixundfoxi.tv 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-05-12 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Your Family Entertainment AG 
              Nordendstr. 64 
              80801 München 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)89 997 271-0 
Fax:          +49 (0)89 997 271-91 
E-mail:       ir@yfe.tv 
Internet:     www.yfe.tv 
ISIN:         DE000A161N14 
WKN:          A161N1 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Stuttgart 
EQS News ID:  1195849 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1195849 2021-05-12

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1195849&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 12, 2021 05:27 ET (09:27 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2020 3,00 M 3,64 M 3,64 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 7,64 M 9,27 M 9,27 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 12,5 M 15,2 M 15,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,72x
EV / Sales 2021 5,70x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 19,9%
Chart YOUR FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT AG
Duration : Period :
Your Family Entertainment AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,40 €
Last Close Price 1,22 €
Spread / Highest target 14,8%
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stefan Piëch Chief Executive Officer
Michael Huber Chief Financial Officer
Hans-Sebastian Graf von Wallwitz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Wendeln COO & Director-Management Board
Johannes Thun-Hohenstein Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YOUR FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT AG-10.29%15
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.-10.37%17 972
TOHO CO., LTD.1.15%6 994
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.-0.87%4 401
CHINA FILM CO.,LTD.1.69%3 717
ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LIMITED9.38%3 558