    RTV   DE000A161N14

YOUR FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT AG

(RTV)
  Report
Your Family Entertainment AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

02/04/2022 | 03:47am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.02.2022 / 09:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Piëch

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Your Family Entertainment AG

b) LEI
391200LLYJPMY4QWMB39 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A161N14

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.00 EUR 87762.00 EUR
2.00 EUR 59900.00 EUR
2.00 EUR 156340.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.00 EUR 304002.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
03/02/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


04.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Your Family Entertainment AG
Türkenstraße 87
80799 München
Germany
Internet: www.yfe.tv

 
End of News DGAP News Service

72309  04.02.2022 

© EQS 2022
All news about YOUR FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT AG
03:47aYOUR FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by perso..
EQ
2021YOUR FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by perso..
EQ
2021Genius Brands Announces Strategic Investment in Germany's ‘Your Family Entertainm..
AQ
2021YOUR FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT AG : Acquisition of controlling share by Genius Brands Internati..
EQ
2021GENIUS BRANDS INTERNATIONAL, INC. EN : RTV) from F&M Film und Medien Beteiligungs GMBH for..
CI
2021GENIUS BRANDS INTERNATIONAL, INC. SU : RTV) for ?15 million.
CI
2021YOUR FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT AG : Your Family Entertainment and StoryZoo close content deal
EQ
2021YOUR FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT AG : Your Family Entertainment welcomes award-winning classic se..
EQ
2021YOUR FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT AG : Your Family Entertainment AG and Passenger Experience compa..
EQ
2021Your Family Entertainment AG and Zync Inc Enter into Broad Strategic Partnership for In..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3,40 M 3,89 M 3,40 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 7,59 M 8,68 M 7,59 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 20,7 M 23,6 M 20,7 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,32x
EV / Sales 2022 7,35x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,99 €
Average target price 1,40 €
Spread / Average Target -29,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Piëch Chief Executive Officer
Michael Huber Chief Financial Officer
Hans-Sebastian Graf von Wallwitz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Wendeln Chief Operating Officer
Johannes Thun-Hohenstein Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YOUR FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT AG2.54%24
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.-39.25%10 223
TOHO COMPANY LTD-5.89%7 148
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.-5.55%3 974
CHINA FILM CO.,LTD.-3.43%3 631
ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LIMITED23.94%3 030