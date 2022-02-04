|
Your Family Entertainment AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
04.02.2022 / 09:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|Dr.
|First name:
|Stefan
|Last name(s):
|Piëch
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Your Family Entertainment AG
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A161N14
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|2.00 EUR
|87762.00 EUR
|2.00 EUR
|59900.00 EUR
|2.00 EUR
|156340.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|2.00 EUR
|304002.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
04.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Your Family Entertainment AG
|
|Türkenstraße 87
|
|80799 München
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.yfe.tv
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
72309 04.02.2022
© EQS 2022
|
|All news about YOUR FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT AG
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
3,40 M
3,89 M
3,40 M
|Net income 2021
|
-
-
-
|Net Debt 2021
|
7,59 M
8,68 M
7,59 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|-
|Yield 2021
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
20,7 M
23,6 M
20,7 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|8,32x
|EV / Sales 2022
|7,35x
|Nbr of Employees
|-
|Free-Float
|-
|
|Chart YOUR FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT AG
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|1
|Last Close Price
|
1,99 €
|Average target price
|
1,40 €
|Spread / Average Target
|
-29,6%