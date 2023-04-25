Advanced search
    RTV   DE000A161N14

YOUR FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT AG

(RTV)
  Report
Delayed Deutsche Boerse AG  -  02:00:18 2023-04-25 am EDT
2.100 EUR    0.00%
Your Family Entertainment AG: The good fairies are spreading their wings: "FairlyOdd Parents" is now available on-demand on TOGGO from SUPER RTL

04/25/2023 | 03:01am EDT
EQS-Media / 25.04.2023 / 09:00 CET/CEST

Press release


The good fairies are spreading their wings: “FairlyOdd Parents” is now available on-demand on TOGGO from SUPER RTL

 

Munich, April 25, 2023

Your Family Entertainment AG has announced yet another successful contract signing, expanding the availability of their hit series, FairlyOdd Parents. The show will now be accessible for on-demand digital viewing on the popular TOGGO platform by SUPER RTL.

The Canadian animated series about the pitfalls of wish fulfillment is a true gem in the world of cartoons! Created by the brilliant minds behind SpongeBob SquarePants, this show has gained a massive following all across the globe, delighting audiences with its witty humor and clever insights. Whether one is a child or a child at heart, viewers are guaranteed to fall in love with the colorful characters and entertaining stories that make this series so special.

The series follows 10-year-old Timmy Turner and his two fairy godparents Cosmo and Wanda in their eventful everyday lives. In his childish naivety, the unlucky Timmy regularly overshoots the mark with his wishes and has to deal with all kinds of consequences in the course of the series.

The wonderfully crazy animated comedy has won numerous awards, including the Primetime Emmy Award and thrills young and old alike. The first 69 episodes of seasons 1 to 5 are now available on toggo.de, in the TOGGO app, on RTL+ as well as HbbTV on the big screen.

Bernd Wendeln, Chief Operating Officer of Your Family Entertainment AG: "With the new agreement, our precious little stars Cosmo & Wanda now get even more attention. We are excited about the partnership with SUPER RTL and delighted about bringing the show to the RTL+ and TOGGO viewers.”

Thorsten Braun, Managing Director SUPER RTL: "FairlyOdd Parents is a classic show of the animation genre. Thanks to the new deal, we can now offer the popular animated series on demand on all our platforms, making the crazy and funny stories accessible to our young target group anytime, anywhere."

 

 

About Your Family Entertainment AG
The German company Your Family Entertainment AG (WKN: A161N1, ISIN: DE000A161N14, abbreviation: RTV), based in Munich, is one of the leading producers and distributors of high-quality children's and family programs. YFE owns and operates one of the largest channel-independent libraries in Europe with well-known titles such as “Enid Blyton”, “Fix&Foxi”, and “Altair”. All content is educational, entertaining and free of violence. In addition, YFE operates the award-winning pay-TV channel “Fix&Foxi TV” on four continents, the free-TV channel “RiC TV” as well as several mobile and digital channels worldwide. Your Family Entertainment AG welcomed Hollywood, US-based Genius Brands International (NASDAQ: GNUS) as its new major shareholder in December 2021. Genius Brands International and Your Family Entertainment AG have agreed on a far-reaching strategic cooperation to make "content with a purpose" available to a worldwide audience.

About SUPER RTL Fernsehen GmbH
SUPER RTL is the leading content provider for children's entertainment in Germany. Using the logic of a content hub, the company distributes their content via different channels such as their own linear TV channels and digital platforms, such as apps, websites, YouTube and SVOD. The umbrella brand TOGGO bundles series, games and events for six- to 13-year-olds, among others, Toggolino is geared to the needs and viewing habits of preschoolers. The company markets the leading themes in the children's segment through their own licensing agency. In primetime, SUPER RTL offers adults a wide range of true crime, series, feature films and animated movies.


Contact SUPER RTL Fernsehen GmbH
Sabine Kreft
Picassoplatz 1
50679 Cologne, Germany

 

Contact Your Family Entertainment AG
Armin Schnell
Tuerkenstrasse 87
80799 Munich, Germany


Tel.: +49 (0) 89 99 72 71-0
E-Mail: armin.schnell@yfe.tv

www.yfe.tv
www.rictv.de
www.fixundfoxi.tv



End of Media Release

Issuer: Your Family Entertainment AG
Key word(s): TV/Radio

25.04.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Your Family Entertainment AG
Türkenstraße 87
80799 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 997 271-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 997 271-91
E-mail: ir@yfe.tv
Internet: www.yfe.tv
ISIN: DE000A161N14
WKN: A161N1
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1615579

 
End of News EQS Media

1615579  25.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1615579&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
