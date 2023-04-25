Your Family Entertainment AG: The good fairies are spreading their wings: “FairlyOdd Parents” is now available on-demand on TOGGO from SUPER RTL



The good fairies are spreading their wings: “FairlyOdd Parents” is now available on-demand on TOGGO from SUPER RTL

Munich, April 25, 2023



Your Family Entertainment AG has announced yet another successful contract signing, expanding the availability of their hit series, FairlyOdd Parents. The show will now be accessible for on-demand digital viewing on the popular TOGGO platform by SUPER RTL.

The Canadian animated series about the pitfalls of wish fulfillment is a true gem in the world of cartoons! Created by the brilliant minds behind SpongeBob SquarePants, this show has gained a massive following all across the globe, delighting audiences with its witty humor and clever insights. Whether one is a child or a child at heart, viewers are guaranteed to fall in love with the colorful characters and entertaining stories that make this series so special.

The series follows 10-year-old Timmy Turner and his two fairy godparents Cosmo and Wanda in their eventful everyday lives. In his childish naivety, the unlucky Timmy regularly overshoots the mark with his wishes and has to deal with all kinds of consequences in the course of the series.

The wonderfully crazy animated comedy has won numerous awards, including the Primetime Emmy Award and thrills young and old alike. The first 69 episodes of seasons 1 to 5 are now available on toggo.de, in the TOGGO app, on RTL+ as well as HbbTV on the big screen.

Bernd Wendeln, Chief Operating Officer of Your Family Entertainment AG: "With the new agreement, our precious little stars Cosmo & Wanda now get even more attention. We are excited about the partnership with SUPER RTL and delighted about bringing the show to the RTL+ and TOGGO viewers.”

Thorsten Braun, Managing Director SUPER RTL: "FairlyOdd Parents is a classic show of the animation genre. Thanks to the new deal, we can now offer the popular animated series on demand on all our platforms, making the crazy and funny stories accessible to our young target group anytime, anywhere."

About Your Family Entertainment AG

The German company Your Family Entertainment AG (WKN: A161N1, ISIN: DE000A161N14, abbreviation: RTV), based in Munich, is one of the leading producers and distributors of high-quality children's and family programs. YFE owns and operates one of the largest channel-independent libraries in Europe with well-known titles such as “Enid Blyton”, “Fix&Foxi”, and “Altair”. All content is educational, entertaining and free of violence. In addition, YFE operates the award-winning pay-TV channel “Fix&Foxi TV” on four continents, the free-TV channel “RiC TV” as well as several mobile and digital channels worldwide. Your Family Entertainment AG welcomed Hollywood, US-based Genius Brands International (NASDAQ: GNUS) as its new major shareholder in December 2021. Genius Brands International and Your Family Entertainment AG have agreed on a far-reaching strategic cooperation to make "content with a purpose" available to a worldwide audience.

About SUPER RTL Fernsehen GmbH

SUPER RTL is the leading content provider for children's entertainment in Germany. Using the logic of a content hub, the company distributes their content via different channels such as their own linear TV channels and digital platforms, such as apps, websites, YouTube and SVOD. The umbrella brand TOGGO bundles series, games and events for six- to 13-year-olds, among others, Toggolino is geared to the needs and viewing habits of preschoolers. The company markets the leading themes in the children's segment through their own licensing agency. In primetime, SUPER RTL offers adults a wide range of true crime, series, feature films and animated movies.



